Ann Lindley

The Taylor and Frederiksen Families have lost their leader. Virginia Ann (Taylor) Lindley (known as Ann or Annie) passed away on July 27, 2023. Annie was the oldest child of her parents and the oldest grandchild of both her mother and father's families. As with many first-borns, she assumed her leadership role naturally and was so very good at it. We fondly referred to her as our pet rock.

Ann is survived by her husband, Murvin, her daughter Sheri and son-in-law Mark Anderson and her daughter Bonnie. She also leaves a sister, Arla, and nephews John and Jim and their families - as well as a whole slew of cousins and shirt-tail relations.


