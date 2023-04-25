Merle Lofthouse

Merle Fullmer Lofthouse returned peacefully to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Bountiful, Utah.

Merle was born on August 2, 1926, the fourth daughter of Charles M and Gladys Clements Fullmer in Clawson, Idaho. She attended schools in Tetonia and Driggs, Idaho, where she participated in choral and band and served as Junior class president. Following high school, she attended Ricks College and completed her business degree at the LDS Business College. She married Cecil D Lofthouse, also of Teton Valley, ID, on February 6, 1946, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were married for sixty years before his passing in 2006. They raised six children in Teton Valley, Rigby, and Idaho Falls, Idaho.


