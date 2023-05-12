James Lovell

Hi, I am Jim Lovell. Well, officially James Lynn Lovell for those concerned about such things. If you are reading this something has happened that may seem unsettling to you. But trust me, I am doing just fine. Actually, much better than fine. The last several years have been challenging, and due to the dementia, I struggled to remember any of it. Right now I am experiencing clarity, joy, and freedom that has been absent for so long. If we spoke during that time while I was ill and I forgot your name, or how I knew you, know that I remembered you and recognized that you were important to me. Know that I am a better person because of you and our relationship.

I was born on November 12, 1943, to James Spencer and Mary Luella Standley Lovell in Idaho Falls, Idaho. I was the second of five children. I am the first of my siblings to make the journey back to Mom and Dad. To my siblings, Donna Colson (Steven), Marilyn Bateman (Steven), Susan Bawden (Steven), and Kendall Lovell (Annette), I have loved our journey together, but please don't be in too big of a rush to join Mom, Dad, and me.


