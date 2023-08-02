Nancy Adams Lujan,75, passed away July 29, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in the care of hospice.
Her story starts in 1947 when her folks, sharecroppers, Hillery and Lillian Gene Adams, left the cotton fields of Texas with her " much older" sister Delilah, for Marysville, California. Nancy was born later that year on December 19, 1947. Her given middle name was Dale, as in Dale Evans. For the first few years they lived in a box car at Dantoni Orchard, the largest pear orchard in the world, alongside the extended Adams family, who also had moved from Texas. Her brother, Scott, joined the family a couple years later.
Lillian Gene ended up running the packing shed, and her father, Hill, became the head of the machine shop. Eventually, Nancy joined her mom in the packing shed. In later years, she would still cup pears in her palm at the produce aisle to identify type, grade, and size. When she was about 9, her sister, Delilah, brought a budding engineer, Marshal Young, to visit the family. Mart became an endeared surrogate older brother. Mart and Dee married, and had two boys, Mike and Tim, who became a big part of Nancy's life.
Her senior year at high school Nancy and her best friend, Carol, joined several class organizations just long enough to be included in the photos for the school yearbook. When she graduated Nancy became a licensed cosmetologist. Nancy and Delilah always claimed they wore the first mini-skirts in town. By this time, the family had moved to a nice house provided by the company in the pear orchard. The pear orchard was adjacent to Beale Air Force Base. The landing lights of the planes shone into her bedroom window. So, it was inevitable she would meet a dashing young airman. His name was Craig Gibert, ground crewman for the SR-71 Blackbird. He could not discuss his trips because they were highly classified and top secret. Craig left the Air Force in 1971, he and Nancy traveled to Jackson, Mississippi, where they married and he attended college at Ole Miss.
His folks, Mr. and Mrs. G, and brother, Gerard, were of Cajun decent. Nancy learned the bayou culture and cuisine from her new family. When Craig received his degree, they moved to Metairie, Louisiana, in the New Orleans metropolitan area, where Craig became a traveling salesman for Farah Manufacturing Company. Nancy became a part of the family tradition, of participating in the Mardi Gras Krewe of Prometheus. Tragically, Nancy lost her first baby girl, Rachel, at birth in 1974. Craig, tragically, died suddenly in 1976. Shortly thereafter, Nancy suffered the loss of her second baby girl, Candace, at birth.
Nancy's older sister, Delilah, invited her to visit her family in Richland, Washington, to recuperate from her losses. There she met their friend, Ron Lujan. There was an immediate and mutual spark. Nancy and Ron married in 1978. In the meantime, she and Delilah started their own three-chair beauty salon and collectable shop, The Desert Chalet. They went on many enjoyable buying trips in search of antiques and other collectibles for the shop.
Ron and Nancy's first born, Scott, arrived in 1979, and Veronica arrived in 1982. Nancy closed the shop to take care of her babies. She made many new friends in the "Tri-Cities" as they engaged in extended clamming trips to the Washington coast, Gourmet and Ski Clubs, fishing and boating, not to mention raising kids. She became an accomplished seamstress alongside a friend. Her impressive quilts were treasured gifts. She took classes and learned to decorate cakes. She volunteered extensively at the kids' grade school. She also learned to build silk flowers and trees helping a friend with her small business.
In 1991 the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Nancy volunteered so much at the kids' grade school that she became an official member of the office staff. Other transplants from the Richland Gourmet Club had moved to Idaho Falls so the Lujans became automatic members and the social connections continued anew. New acquaintances lured her and Ron to rodeos and camping opportunities, which she enjoyed immensely.
She started another small business with a friend based on her burgeoning craft capabilities. In the meantime, Nancy's mom, Lillian Gene also moved to Idaho Falls. Gene transitioned to Fairwinds Retirement Community when it opened in 2000. Nancy went to work there at the front desk and saw her mom every day. She formed many close ties to the staff and residents but had to walk away due to health issues in 2007. Undeterred, she started another small business, Aunt Nan's Creations, utilizing her various craft skills. She would drag Ron to endless garage sales and hobby/craft stores to garner materials for her products. There were also treks out into the wilds of Idaho to gather whatever suited her fancy for her projects.
Once Nancy and Ron attended an engineering society social function where guests took a test to determine their temperament type. Nancy's test results identified her as a "strong nurturer". Anybody who knew her could have told you that, but she had scientific proof. She attended/volunteered for dance recitals, ice skating lessons, ball games, class performances, impromptu performances in the yard, etc. She had a stash of materials, outfits, jewelry, and paraphernalia for costumes available at a moment's notice for anyone in need. She had tea parties with neighbors' little girls, who continued to treasure their tea cups even as they graduated college. Grown children of friends still call her "Aunt Nan" and Scott and Veronica's friends just called her Mom.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Ron; son, Scott (Nan) Lujan; grandsons, Logan and Connor Lujan; daughter, Veronica (Walter Korman) Lujan; sister, Delilah Young; nephews, Mike (Wendy) and Tim Young; Ron's mom, Rose, and all his brothers and their families; brother-in-law, Gerard Gibert; and cousins, Edward (Barbara) Adams and Barb Boulton.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hill and Lilian Gene Adams; brother, Scott Adams; husband, Craig Gibert; daughters, Rachel and Candace; brother-in-law, Mart Young; father-in-law, Don Lujan; and in-laws, "Mr. and Mrs. G"; and various cousins she grew up with.
The family would like to express deep appreciation for the sensitive, tender, and professional care provided to Nancy from the following: Tambree Meadows Memory Care, Advanced Home Health, and Hospice of Eastern Idaho.
Separate memorial services will be planned in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Richland, Washington. Dates, timing, and locations will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for the American Diabetes Association, Alzheimer's Association, or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Condolences may be sent online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Nancy 12/19/1947 - 7/29/2023Lujan
