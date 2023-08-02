Nancy Lujan

Nancy Adams Lujan,75, passed away July 29, 2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in the care of hospice.

Her story starts in 1947 when her folks, sharecroppers, Hillery and Lillian Gene Adams, left the cotton fields of Texas with her " much older" sister Delilah, for Marysville, California. Nancy was born later that year on December 19, 1947. Her given middle name was Dale, as in Dale Evans. For the first few years they lived in a box car at Dantoni Orchard, the largest pear orchard in the world, alongside the extended Adams family, who also had moved from Texas. Her brother, Scott, joined the family a couple years later.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.