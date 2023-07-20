Jim Mason

Jimmy Ray Mason, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 29, 2023, at his home. He was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho.

Jim was born on February 11,1941, in Newport, Arkansas, to Margaret Webb Mason and James Raymond Mason. He grew up in Walled Lake, Michigan, and graduated from Culver Military Academy in Indiana, in 1960. While attending Michigan State University and majoring in school of criminal justice he met his future wife, Carole Reinertsen. They were married in 1966, and lived in Flint, Michigan, where he and Carole were Law Enforcement Officers for the Flint Police Department.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.