Jimmy Ray Mason, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 29, 2023, at his home. He was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho.
Jim was born on February 11,1941, in Newport, Arkansas, to Margaret Webb Mason and James Raymond Mason. He grew up in Walled Lake, Michigan, and graduated from Culver Military Academy in Indiana, in 1960. While attending Michigan State University and majoring in school of criminal justice he met his future wife, Carole Reinertsen. They were married in 1966, and lived in Flint, Michigan, where he and Carole were Law Enforcement Officers for the Flint Police Department.
Because of his life long love of hunting, Jim moved his family to Idaho in 1972, where he was a State Criminal Investigator for the next 13 years. In 1985, Jim went to work for Argonne National Laboratory and became the Director of Security. During that time his work required frequent trips to the former Soviet states which provided the opportunity for Jim and Carole to take side trips and tour much of Europe. In addition to keeping nuclear material out of the hands of terrorists, Jim made many friends with former Russian enemies. In 1999, Jim accepted an assignment in Washington D.C. working with the government program of nuclear non-proliferation. Returning in 2001, Jim retired to his lifelong dream of becoming a gunsmith, building "1911" pistols and accurate hunting rifles.
He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church for over 50 years and served on the church council. He was also active in Bible studies in the community. Jim would most like to be remembered as being an honest and fair-minded cop and a loving and devoted husband and father.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Carole Mason of Idaho Falls; son, Keith (Barbara) Mason of Boise, ID; daughter Heather Mason of Los Angeles, CA; brother, Kim (Tina) Mason of Fort Worth, TX; and sister, Mary Leigh of Fort Worth, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A special thank you to all the staff at Hospice of Eastern Idaho for their loving care of our family. Memorial donations may be sent to First Lutheran Church, 455 W Sunnyside Rd, or Hospice of Eastern Idaho, 1810 Moran St.
Services will be held 2p.m. Friday July 21, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church (455 W. Sunnyside Rd.). The family will visit with friends from 1 p.m.- 1:45 p.m. prior to service.
