Chase J.McAllister

Chase Judson McAllister 81, passed away August 23, 2023 at Portneuf Hospital in Pocatello, ID, following a short battle with cancer.

Chase was born April 23, 1942 to Charles "Mac" McAllister and Margaret "Tippy" Witherspoon McAllister - he grew up in The New Frontier (nee Snowball's) where he learned a mean game of pool. His skills and his love of the game allowed him to win several championships across the states over the years, including a world championship, and he continued to play right up to the end. He gathered friends everywhere he went, whether it was a pool hall, a golf course, or a campsite in his RV.


