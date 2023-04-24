Dayrl Jay McMullin, 79, of Rigby, passed away April 18, 2023, at South Davis Community Hospital in Bountiful, Utah, with his wife and daughter at his side. He was under the care of
South Davis Home Health & Hospice.
Dayrl (Mac) was born January 21,1944, in Gooding, Idaho, to Dayrl Johnson McMullin and Minnie Godby McMullin. He grew up attending schools in Gooding, Shoshone, Bountiful, Utah, and Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School.
Mac later joined the United States Navy and worked as a Chief Radioman. He served 3 tours of duty in the Vietnam War, primarily aboard the USS Turner Joy. He also served at the Pentagon, San Diego (Beachmaster Unit One), and Ford Island, Hawaii, at Fleet Training Group where he was an instructor. Upon retirement, he and his family moved to Lewisville, Idaho, where he worked at the Youth Services Center in St. Anthony. Later, he graduated from Idaho State University in their Law Enforcement Program. He served as a police officer in Rigby and Salmon. He was also a Marine Deputy with Lemhi County.
During his military career, he met the love of his life, Diane Theresa Huber, in Greenwich Village, New York City, and on February 19,1966, they married in Garfield, New Jersey. As a proud military wife, Diane followed him to his duty stations around the country, ultimately settling down in Rigby, Idaho, where they enjoyed their retirement together.
As a boy, Mac was a scout where he learned survival skills in the mountains of Utah and Idaho. He was an outdoorsman at heart, enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, boating, mining for gold, and riding his motorcycles. He raised quail and loved taking care of his yard. He also loved taking long drives with his wife. Mac had been a member of the Elks, Eagles, and American Legion.
Mac is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Diane Theresa McMullin of Rigby, ID; son, Dayrl (Alterrace Ward) McMullin of Shoreline, WA; daughter, Kristi (Jason) Heard of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Kevin (Debbie) McMullin of Hailey, ID; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Mac was preceded in death by his parents and daughters, Stacy Carney and Kelly McMullin.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the United States Navy.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
