Lucille Meikle

Lucille "Marie" Meikle, 88, of Idaho Falls, was promoted to Heaven on August 13, 2023. She was at home under the care of her loving family.

Marie was born November, 23, 1934, in Green River, Wyoming to Percy and Anna Valencia. She grew up with her ten brothers and sisters. She attended, was a cheerleader for, and graduated from Lincoln High School; all the while working for the Isis Theatre, the telephone company, and Little America Hotels.


