Lucille "Marie" Meikle, 88, of Idaho Falls, was promoted to Heaven on August 13, 2023. She was at home under the care of her loving family.
Marie was born November, 23, 1934, in Green River, Wyoming to Percy and Anna Valencia. She grew up with her ten brothers and sisters. She attended, was a cheerleader for, and graduated from Lincoln High School; all the while working for the Isis Theatre, the telephone company, and Little America Hotels.
On August 4, 1964, Marie married R. James "Jim" Meikle. They made their home in Rexburg, and later Idaho Falls.
Marie was a devoted Christian, loving wife and mother, and wonderful homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, golf, bowling and tennis. An excellent golfer, with her straight drives, pressure putting, and 3 hole-in-ones, she was invited to, and successfully competed in many Pro-am tournaments.
Marie is survived by her loving husband, Jim Meikle; sons, Stephen A. Meikle (wife, Michelle Meikle) and Paul J. Meikle (wife, Sandi Meikle); and daughters, Sandra A. Meikle, Kim Parkinson (husband, Blair Parkinson) and Terri Meikle; and 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; her sisters, Patricia McLain (husband, Ray McLain) and Tessie Cameron; and niece, Janie Seppie (husband, Albert Seppie) also remain.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Anna; brothers and sisters, Percy Jr., Paula, Tess, Jimmy, Arthur, Jane, Billy, and Joanna; and son, Brian Meikle.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
