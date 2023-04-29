Terry Lee Meikle

Terry Lee Meikle, aged 70, passed quietly away on April 22, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona, with the sun on his face, his favorite playlist in the background and surrounded by his loving family.

Terry was born in Rexburg, Idaho on December 15th, 1952, to Robert "Lee" Levi Meikle and Arlene Weaver Meikle. He spent much of his childhood playing in Porter Park in Rexburg, Idaho, which was just across the street from the family home, swimming in the pool, learning to dive beautifully and lifeguarding there in his teen years.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.