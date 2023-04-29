Terry Lee Meikle, aged 70, passed quietly away on April 22, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona, with the sun on his face, his favorite playlist in the background and surrounded by his loving family.
Terry was born in Rexburg, Idaho on December 15th, 1952, to Robert "Lee" Levi Meikle and Arlene Weaver Meikle. He spent much of his childhood playing in Porter Park in Rexburg, Idaho, which was just across the street from the family home, swimming in the pool, learning to dive beautifully and lifeguarding there in his teen years.
Terry attended primary schools in Rexburg, making lifelong friends, and graduated from Madison High School in 1971. He also attended Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho.
On February 8th, 1974, Terry married his "forever love" Shirley Ann Turner in Middleton, Idaho and they recently celebrated their 49th Anniversary. Terry and Shirley made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho where they welcomed daughters Sadera Elise and Ariel Lea.
Terry worked at Sears Roebuck and Electrical Wholesale in Idaho Falls before joining Argonne National Laboratories, INEEL and continued until his retirement from Battelle Energy Alliance in 2014. In addition to working full time Terry and Shirley enjoyed buying and collecting antiques and offered them for sale in antique shops in Idaho Falls and online.
In 2015 Terry and Shirley moved to Caldwell, Idaho before finally arriving in the Phoenix/Anthem Arizona area in 2021.
Over the years the couple loved traveling to scenic locations with their R.V., enjoying the outdoor wonders and visiting local antique stores and museums. He liked to take his metal detector to out of the way places and delighted in finding some long buried "treasure". Since retirement Terry and Shirley continued traveling and learning but their favorite camping spot became any hotel with a complimentary breakfast.
Terry loved fast cars, the History Channel, the writings of J.R R. Tolkien, Roseville Pottery. Terry loved fiercely, forgave quickly and accepted all. Even though he still wanted to beat you at Skipbo.
But his greatest love was reserved for his wife and family. His children and grandchildren held his heart, and he was looking forward to meeting his very first great grandchild this summer.
Although Terry became a Type 1 diabetic at the age of 7 and had been in renal failure since 2016, he worked hard and lived life to the fullest, choosing to purposely lean forward into the future rather than being overwhelmed by the challenges of the day and the physical difficulties he faced.
Preceded in death by his parents, Terry is survived by his brother Val J. Meikle (Lois) and leaves his loving wife Shirley A. Meikle as well as his 2 daughters and their spouses - Sadera E. Auditya and Gaurav Auditya and Ariel L. Jackson and John Jones, seven grandchildren and their partners and one great grandson.
"We exist temporarily through what we take, but we live forever through what we give". - Vernon Gordon
Family and friends are invited to gather for an hour at Dakan Funeral Home located at 504 S. Kimble Avenue in Caldwell, Idaho on Friday May 5th, 2023, at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery, 690 Hilltop Road, Nyssa, Oregon.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to www.feedidahofalls.org or your local Food Bank. Terry 12/15/1952 - 4/22/2023Meikle
