Beverly Green Likes Mercer, 89, from Menan, Idaho, passed away April 10,2023, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Beverly was born December 2, 1933, in Menan, Idaho, to Leon Rulon Green and Valoria Johnson. She was the youngest child. She attended school in Midway and graduated from Rigby High School.
She married Elza Rex Likes on November 16, 1951, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She became a widow with two children at the age of 28 when Elza was killed in a car accident. She married William Yates Mercer on September 23, 1971. They lived in Idaho falls for a short time and then built their house in Menan where they have resided until recently. Beverly worked at Farr Candy Company, Hatch Clinic, and for Dr. Peter Cannon.
Beverly was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having served in various callings in the Primary, Young Women, Relief Society, and the Idaho Falls Temple. Beverly and Bill served three missions. They were Church Education System Missionaries in the Washington, D.C. area, worked in the mission office in Rapid City, South Dakota, and served on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, she was a 4-H leader in Idaho Falls and in Menan, her hobbies included sewing, gardening, and quilting. Beverly was instrumental in having Cousins Camp each summer for her grandchildren which included activities like floating the creek on their farm, trips to Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Wyoming, and Aspen Grove Family Camp in Utah, her grandchildren loved these times.
Beverly is survived by her husband Bill Mercer of Menan, Idaho; daughter Vickie (Doyle) Nelson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughter-in-law Ceri Likes of Herriman, Utah; stepdaughters Lisa Bird of St. George, Utah and Dawn Bliss of Lehi, Utah; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband Elza Likes, Son Bruce Likes, Son-in-law Mike Bliss, grandson Christopher Nelson, brother and sister-in-law Duane (Julie) Green, sister and brother-in-law Shirley (Larry) Hill, and her parents.
Services will be held Friday, April 14th, at 11:00 am at the Menan 2nd Ward Church, 3547 E Menan Lorenzo Hwy, Menan, Idaho. Visitation will be Thursday, April 13th, from 6:00 to 7:30 at the Menan 2nd Ward, and prior to service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank Bill who cared for mom and grandma for the last three years after her accident, ward members and neighbors who transported her to dialysis, One Source Home Health and Hospice, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Temple View Transitional Care, and Lincoln Court. Beverly 12/2/1933 - 4/10/2023Green Mercer
