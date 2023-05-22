Mary Stott Miller, 93, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at her home in Blackfoot.
Mary Stott Miller was born January 22, 1930, to Asael R Stott and Hazel Dell Barnhart in Nephi, Utah.
Mary grew up in the Teton Basin and later moved to Blackfoot where she graduated from Blackfoot High School. She was married in June of 1949 to Neil J Miller and sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1967.
During high school, Mary was a cheerleader and worked at Dayley Floral. She enjoyed walking, bowling, golfing, playing bridge, and entertaining family and friends. Mary loved to learn and took college courses while living in Hattiesburg, MS and St George, UT.
Mary loved serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Primary, Relief Society, Young Women's and serving in the Temple. Neil and Mary served a mission in Fort Hall, Idaho for six years and loved the people they served. She was a perfect spouse to Neil; patient, supportive and always the gracious hostess. They enjoyed traveling for Miller's Honey and Rotary to many states and countries including Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Scotland, France, Germany, and England.
She was a wonderful mother to Debra (Randy Dean), John, Jay (Jeanna), Ann Van Orden, Layne and all the kids in the neighborhood. She is survived by 23 grandchildren and 57 great-grandchildren, sisters Pauline Fresh, Genevieve Thomas, and brother Don (Pat) Stott. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Marjorie (Cecil Wixom), Peggy (Kent Seamons), brothers-in-law Rex Fresh and Jack E. Thomas; son-in-law Kent Van Orden and great-granddaughter Brooklyn Van Orden.
A viewing will be held Thursday, May 25 from 6-8 pm at Hawker Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 26 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1650 Highland Drive, Blackfoot with a viewing one hour prior to services.
