Kenneth Somers Moor, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Kenneth was born September 24, 1941, in Vancouver, BC, Canada, to Franklin Charles Moor and Joan Elspeth Weightman Moor. He grew up and attended schools in Vancouver, BC, and Palmdale, California. He also attended Southern Nevada University and UNLV where he earned his master's degree.
On June 18, 1977, he married Patricia Kay Reed in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their two children, Megan and Mitchell, were both born while the family lived in Las Vegas. Early in his career at UNLV, Ken taught multiple kinds of science classes, including desert survival and desert plants and animals. In 1981, Ken and Kay made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho where they raised their two children, and Kenneth worked as a Senior Advisory Scientist, Ecological Sciences for INL. He had a passion for environmental research that began in college and extended from UNLV to the Nevada Test Site and ended at INL.
Ken was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Sigma Xi, and the Elks. He loved spending time in the outdoors where he enjoyed bird hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed traveling and watching college sports. However, his favorite time was spent watching his kids and grandkids participate in a variety of activities, as well as sharing Sunday family dinners, Happy Hour, and reading and watching the news.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Kay Moor of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Megan (Steven) Keller of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Mitch (Danielle) Moor of Idaho Falls, ID; siblings Richard Moor of Coquitlam, BC, Canada, Elaine (Dean) Robinson of Port Moody, BC, Canada, Linda Marita (Larry) Ulrich of Surrey, BC, Canada, Mike (Donna) Moor of Port Moody, BC, Canada, Barbara (Mike) McDole of Maple Ridge, BC, Canada, and sister, Janet Moor of Maple Ridge, BC, Canada; one grandson, six granddaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Guy Weightman and Jessie Leeson Weightman, grandparents Stephen Moor and Amy Hadley Moor, and one nephew.
Services will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Ave, Idaho Falls, ID. The family invites you to also celebrate "Ken's Last Happy Hour" from 5:30-6:30 p.m. afterwards in the parish hall.
