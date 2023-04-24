Kenneth Somers Moor, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 19, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Kenneth was born September 24, 1941, in Vancouver, BC, Canada, to Franklin Charles Moor and Joan Elspeth Weightman Moor. He grew up and attended schools in Vancouver, BC, and Palmdale, California. He also attended Southern Nevada University and UNLV where he earned his master's degree.


