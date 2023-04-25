Kent LaVon Morris was born 23 September 1955 to Eugene Lowell Morris and Velma LaVon Larsen Morris in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Kent was the youngest of three children. He attended Hawthorne Elementary, OE Bell Jr. High School and Skyline High School where he was the Pep Band President and graduated in 1974 in the top ten percent of his class. He received a four-year scholarship to Brigham Young University.
He served a two-year full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to South Korea in 1975 and 1976. While there, he won a National Korean speaking contest. In 1977 he resumed his schooling at BYU and studied Accounting. He graduated in 1981 with a master's degree in Tax Accounting.
In 1978 he married Pamela Bird after a whirlwind courtship, and in 1981 they accepted employment with Phillips Petroleum in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. They welcomed their five children there and lived a happy life.
Kent and Pam are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he served in many capacities over the years including Financial Clerk, Young Men's President, Stake High Councilman and Bishop.
Kent retired from ConocoPhillips in 2015 after 34 years of working in the tax department and executive compensation.
Kent was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He was compassionate and loved to help people when he could. He had a firm testimony in his Savior, Jesus Christ and loved sharing the gospel with those he knew.
Kent passed away on 23 April 2023 after a long battle with several ailments including metastatic melanoma and pure red cell aplasia which rendered him transfusion dependent.
Kent was preceded in death by his loving parents and is survived by his wife, Pamela (Pam) Morris, his children, Kimberly (Darrin) Hancock of Hillsboro, Oregon, Ben (Michelle) Morris of Katy, Texas, Kristin Morris of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Natalie (Cory) Renshaw of Anchorage, Alaska, and Nathan (Amanda) Morris of Cumming, Georgia and his grandchildren, Josh, Andrew, Luke, Ben, McKayla, Ella, Michael, Blake, Ava, Lincoln, Lucy, Harper, and Hayes. Also surviving are his sister, Lorraine Christensen of Idaho Falls, Idaho and brother, Larry (Deborah) Morris of Salt Lake City.
Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1500 Swan Drive in Bartlesville, on Friday, 28 April 2023 at 2:00 pm. Interment will be in the Rexburg, Idaho Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The Journey Home in Dewey, Oklahoma, Hopestone Cancer Support in Bartlesville Oklahoma or the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund. Kent 9/23/1955 - 4/23/2023Morris
