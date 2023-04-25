Kent Morris

Kent LaVon Morris was born 23 September 1955 to Eugene Lowell Morris and Velma LaVon Larsen Morris in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Kent was the youngest of three children. He attended Hawthorne Elementary, OE Bell Jr. High School and Skyline High School where he was the Pep Band President and graduated in 1974 in the top ten percent of his class. He received a four-year scholarship to Brigham Young University.

He served a two-year full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to South Korea in 1975 and 1976. While there, he won a National Korean speaking contest. In 1977 he resumed his schooling at BYU and studied Accounting. He graduated in 1981 with a master's degree in Tax Accounting.


