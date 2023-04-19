Leland "Lee" Francis Morrow, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 10, 2023. Lee was born October 1, 1934 in Vancouver, Washington, the youngest child of Leland and Agnes Morrow. He grew up and attended schools in Vancouver, and attended the University of Washington, graduating in chemical engineering.

He married Shirley June (Storie) Morrow shortly after graduation and he then accepted a job at INEL in 1958. They moved to Idaho Falls and quickly made many lifelong friends.


