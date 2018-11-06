Kay Lloyd Myler, 84 of Ririe, passed away Friday, November 2, 2018 at The Gardens of Rigby care center. Kay was born December 2, 1933 in Ririe, Idaho to Lloyd Ritter Myler and Thelma Edna Bush Myler. He was raised and attended school in Ririe, graduating from Ririe High School in 1952. He played baseball, football and basketball during high school. Following high school, he joined the US Marine Corp. He served honorably, for 5 years and achieved the rank of Staff Sargent. On June 25, 1959, he married Carole Anderson in Idaho Falls. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple June 2, 1971. Kay worked for INEL as a reactor operator. Kay was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as counselor in 2 branch presidencies; Benton City, Washington and Falls Brook Branch in Lincoln, Idaho. He and Carole also served a service mission at the Family History Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and St. George, Utah. Kay enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gardening with his family. He is survived by his wife; Carole Myler, of Rigby, daughters; Rosanne (Doug) Andersen, of Basin City, Washington, Debra (Val) Lowder of Idaho Falls, Idaho, son, Jeffrey (Victoria) Myler of Rigby, sister; Sharon M. Jenson of Ririe, brother; Ronald G. Myler of Idaho Falls, 13 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Lloyd and Thelma Myler, daughter; Pamela Shelton and a nephew Evan Myler. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 9, 2018 at the Rigby South Stake Center. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Eckersell Funeral Home, and from 10 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Kay 12/2/1933 - 11/2/2018Myler