Riki N. Nagle-Ker, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 29, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. She was under the care of Brio Hospice.
Riki was born August 3, 1953, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Richard Miller Nagle and Jacqueline McArthur Nagle. She grew up and attended schools in Parker and St. Anthony.
On September 30, 1988, she married David M. Ker in Las Vegas, Nevada. Riki and David made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Riki worked as a facility manager at the INEL.
Riki's passion was being a certified massage therapist. She ran "For the Health of It" out of her home for many years where her clients became family.
She was a member of March of Dimes, Idaho State Board of Massage Therapy, and The Girls Coffee Club. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, sewing, and growing flowers.
Riki is survived by her loving husband, David Ker of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Shane (Shannon) Sommer of Parker, ID; daughter, Suzette Sharice (Letty) Sommer-Garcia of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jeremiah Jade Sommer of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Jaime (Eddie) Thompson of Pocatello, ID; son, Eli Ker of Charleston, SC; sister, Suzette Nagle of Ucon, ID; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Kip Nagle and Dan Nagle.
A celebration of life will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Sunday September 17, 2023, at The Brickyard Event Center, 1025 South Ammon Road.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Primary Children's Hospital.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.