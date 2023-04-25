Coralee Nakamura Nakamura Coralee Nakamura, 86, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at her son's home in Kamas, Utah.
Coralee was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on December 24, 1936, the daughter of Clair Edwin and Margaret Merchant Kracaw.
She attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. Other than Blackfoot, she has lived in Winnemucca NV and Idaho Falls.
On April 5, 1960, Coralee married Tack Nakamura in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tack passed away in 2009.
Coralee was a Christian and enjoyed bible studies. She was a homemaker that enjoyed baking and coffee with friends. She loved spending time with her family.
Coralee is survived by her sons, Dan (Colette) Nakamura of Park City UT and Bob (Jenifer) Nakamura of Reno NV; her brother Don Kracaw of Surprise AZ; three grandchildren, Nicole (Mitch) Felkel, Aimee Nakamura and Niko Nakamura; and two great grandchildren, Adelyn Rose and James Daniel Felkel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tack; her parents Clair and Margaret Kracaw; and a brother, Jerry Kracaw.
The family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, before proceeding to Grove City Cemetery where graveside services are scheduled at 11:00 a.m.
