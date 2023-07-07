Daniel Wayne Neitzel was born on June 30, 1978, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Gerald Lynn Neitzel and Carol Lynne Hammon Neitzel. He passed away June 12, 2023.
At the age of 8, Dan was selected as the Idaho poster child for epilepsy. This gave him the opportunity to go to New York City with his parents and be part of a campaign for epilepsy on a national level. Dan earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Colorado.
Starting at a very young age, Dan developed a love for Disney which lasted his whole life. This love lead him to a life in Anaheim, California, where he could go to Disneyland, his happy place, often with his unlimited pass. He would go after work by himself to ride a few of his favorites. He knew technical aspects of all the rides and where to find specific characters. Dan loved when family members and friends came for a visit so he could share his love. Stitch was his favorite Disney character.
Dan loved children. He loved his 10 nieces and nephews, Christopher, Chelsea, Shelisa, Jonathan, Gabriel, Miriam, Savannah, Levi, Ruby, and Millie. He enjoyed his friends' children whom called him Auntie Dan. He was close to his sister, Julene Marie (Martin) Harris of Douglas, Wyoming, and his brother, Jacob Levi (Heather) Neitzel of Lehi, Utah.
He enjoyed music. While living in Denver, he was a member of the Denver Gay Men's Choir.
Dan was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents, Wilford Marion and LaVon Baker Hammon, and Lucille Ward and Morris Neitzel.
A gathering will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on July 15, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Inurnment will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
