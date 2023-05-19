Gerald "Jerry" Neitzel

Jerry Neitzel, 69, formerly of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away May 14, 2023, at The Homestead in St. Anthony.

Jerry was born July 8, 1953, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Morris James Neitzel and Lucile Mildred Ward Neitzel. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. He also attended Idaho State University.


