Jerry Neitzel, 69, formerly of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away May 14, 2023, at The Homestead in St. Anthony.
Jerry was born July 8, 1953, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Morris James Neitzel and Lucile Mildred Ward Neitzel. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. He also attended Idaho State University.
On November 8, 1983, he married Carol Lynne Hammon, and they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Jerry and Carol made their home in Idaho Falls, where Jerry worked as a warehouse specialist for the INL.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed music. The guitar was his passion.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Carol Lynne Neitzel of Saint Anthony, ID; children, Julene (Martin) Harris of Douglas, WY, Daniel Neitzel of Anaheim, CA, and Jacob (Heather) Neitzel of Lehi, UT; siblings, James (Claudia) Neitzel of Shelley, ID, Dennis (Brenda) Neitzel of Midlothian, TX, Joyce (Mark) Burgener of Spanish Fork, UT, David (Cheryl) Neitzel of Idaho Falls, ID, Matt (RaLyn) Heninger of Mesa, AZ, and Jeannie (Everett) Willis of Kyle, TX; and grandchildren, Christopher, Chelsea, Shelisa, Jonathan, Gabriel, Miriam, Savannah, Levi, Ruby, and Millie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Lucile Neitzel.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. May 30, 2023, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, with Jim Neitzel officiating. The family will visit with friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge, prior to services.
