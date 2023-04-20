Our loving mother, Donna Beth (Brown) Nichols, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2023, surrounded by family at Lincoln Court Retirement Community.
Donna was born December 15, 1929, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Noral O'Dell Brown and Edna May Christensen Brown, the seventh of ten children.
She attended Riverside Elementary, O. E. Bell Jr. High, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1948, where she was the favorite of all of her teachers. She participated in many school activities including playing the saxophone in the high school marching band.
It wasn't long before Donna stole the heart of a handsome stranger, "Bud" (Lavon Arthur Nichols), who fell in love with the cute little carhop when she worked at Grandma Pope's hamburger stand. She won him over with the many "free" hamburgers and cokes she slipped him along with her special wink and beautiful smile.
They were married in 1948, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised a family of five children and built a life together on L Street among many great neighbors and lifelong friends.
Bud was a Purple Heart veteran of World War II and they were both very active in the VFW organization where she served in many positions including as the President of the Women's Auxiliary.
The joy of her life was making other people happy and she spent over 50 years as a hardworking and beloved waitress alongside her sisters, sons, daughters, nieces, nephews, and granddaughters at the Stardust Restaurant.
She was lovingly called our Donna, Mom, Aunt Donna, or Grandma by all who knew her. No one was a stranger or ever went hungry when she was around. Everyone she touched received her genuine warmth and love.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also involved in the community and loved playing pinochle every week around town with the girls and keeping a watchful eye on the widows of Brandon Court.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lavon "Bud" "Nick" Nichols, parents, nine siblings, son Terry Nichols, grandson Christopher Marriott, and granddaughter Stephanie Nichols.
She is survived by her children, Ron (Barbara) Nichols, Barbara (Tim) Nielsen, Joette Nichols, Rocky (Pam) Nichols, and Kelly (Cary) Ellis, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews whom she loved endlessly.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Lincoln Court and to OneSource Hospice for their loving care.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, 2355 Rollandet, Idaho Falls, Idaho
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you do an act of service in Donna's name in line with her mottos, "How can I help" and "What can I do for you?"
