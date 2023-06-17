It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenneth Charles Nilsson. Kenneth passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.
Kenneth was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Clifford and Veta Nilsson and was raised in Shelley. Much of his formative youth was spent with his uncle Dutch in Montana. Upon graduation from high school he joined the US Air Force as a military police officer. He served in Alaska at Elmendorf Air Force Base, which he loved, and in Las Vegas at Nellis Air Force Base. While serving in the Air Force he met the love of his life and his other half, Arvilla Wheelwright, from Rexburg. They were married in October of 1959 in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Following his time in the Air Force, he became a motorcycle officer with the Clark County Sheriffs Department (which became the Las Vegas Metro Police Department) as a member of the VIP detail. He protected and knew some of the great people in history including, Muhammad Ali, Ronald Regan, the Beatles, Carol Burnett, Frank Sinatra (along with the rest of the rat pack), and many others.
At heart he was always an Idaho boy and moved home with his family in 1968, settling in Ucon until 1980. He accepted a position with the Idaho Falls P.D. and also worked in Ucon as the town Deputy. For many years he worked as the resource police officer at Bonneville High School, where he was lovingly known as "Buford". He helped many struggling youth and blessed many lives. This included his founding of little league baseball in Ucon.
His first and deepest love was his wife, Arvilla, together they served three LDS church missions; San Francisco, California, from 2001-2003, Temple Square Security, from 2005-2007, and a Family Service mission from 2013-2015. Ken's life was a life of service, devotion, and love.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ann.
He will be missed and is survived by his wife, Arvilla; children and their spouses, William (Marie) Nilsson, Bruce (Heather) Nilsson, Catherine (Larry) Michaels, and David (Kristin) Nilsson; sister, Evelyn;11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren who love him very much. Families are forever you know!
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Grandview Ward Building (1450 Mountain View Ln). The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial at the Sugar City Cemetery will immediately follow services. All those who love him are invited to attend.
