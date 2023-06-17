Kenneth Nilsson

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kenneth Charles Nilsson. Kenneth passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

Kenneth was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Clifford and Veta Nilsson and was raised in Shelley. Much of his formative youth was spent with his uncle Dutch in Montana. Upon graduation from high school he joined the US Air Force as a military police officer. He served in Alaska at Elmendorf Air Force Base, which he loved, and in Las Vegas at Nellis Air Force Base. While serving in the Air Force he met the love of his life and his other half, Arvilla Wheelwright, from Rexburg. They were married in October of 1959 in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.


