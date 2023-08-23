Ruth "Ann" Baty Nisson, 75, of Shelley passed away peacefully at her home on August 22, 2023.
Ann was born August 27, 1947 in Brigham City, Utah to Carlisle and Ruth Burt Baty. Her parents owned a business in Brigham City. She enjoyed helping her father clean on weekends and helping herself to whatever treats were available.
Ann attended school in Brigham City, graduating from Box Elder High School. She was a member of the Rocketts, her high school drill team. She enjoyed weekends at the family farm, playing with her cousins.
After high school graduation she attended Utah State University at Logan, Utah, majoring in social work. Ann always wanted to be in a position to help those in need.
While attending Utah State University she met Don Nisson. They dated for several years and became eternal companions, marrying in the Logan Temple on December 15, 1967.
Ann and Don moved to Hailey, Idaho to begin their life's journey. Don worked for Idaho Power Company, while Ann loved her career as a homemaker and later a mother of four children.
After two years at Idaho Power, Ann and Don moved to Boise where Don finished his education. Ann loved Boise with the beautiful parks, where she would take her children as often as possible.
After graduation Ann and Don moved to Gannett, Idaho for four years then moved to Shelley, where they currently reside.
Ann had the most beautiful flower and vegetable gardens in the area. She spent countless hours on her hands and knees weeding and tending to her plants. She canned and froze many fruits and vegetables to be used during the winter months.
Throughout her life, Ann has always enjoyed serving others. She has served in her church, as Ward Relief Society President, Primary President, a Stake Relief Society Counselor, and numerous teaching positions. She volunteered at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for sixteen years, one of which she was auxiliary president.
Ann has always been a very positive individual looking for the best in everyone. She was never one to criticize others. She always encouraged her children and grandchildren to better themselves either with a college education or being the best employee at work.
After Don retired, they served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at the Idaho Falls Temple Visitors Center. Ann really loved her mission; she was always excited to interact with people.
Ann loved family gatherings. She was often found dancing in the kitchen with grandchildren. She is truly loved by her children and grandchildren. It is not uncommon for them to call grandma or mother to tell her about their experiences or express their love for her.
Ann exemplified faith and courage with her three and half year's battle with cancer of the pancreas. Never once did she complain about the illness or the tremendous pain it caused her.
As a family we would like to express our appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and hospice for the great care they provided her. Everyone treated her with dignity and respect.
Ann will always be remembered for her love of family, her faith, and service.
Ann is survived by her husband, Don Nisson, three children: Kassie Ashcraft of Shelley; Camille Aguinaga of Pocatello; Adam (Kimberly) Nisson of Georgetown, Texas; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren, and a sister, LaVon Gardner of Layton, Utah.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daron Nisson, brother, Tom Baty, step brother, Kent Hunsaker, and parents.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Taylor First Ward Chapel, 1101 E 1250 N, Shelley. The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak, Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:30 till 10:45 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Ann 8/27/1947 - 8/22/2023Nisson
