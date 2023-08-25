Golden Brown Orr, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Rexburg, Idaho. Golden was born in Salmon, Idaho to Sylvan and Curtie Orr. He was the third of seven children.
He attended school in Edmunds and Sugar-Salem. He graduated from Sugar-Salem High School.
Golden met Helen Rumsey in the spring of 1960. They were married April 14, 1961, in Parker. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on December 4, 1964. To this union three children were born, Bryan, Julie, and David.
Golden was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He had many occupations, fencing, thinning trees, building various buildings, but farming was his favorite. He spent his last summer planting and caring for his garden. He loved sharing all the produce with everyone.
He loved being outdoors. Many summers were spent camping, hunting, and fishing with the family and extended family. Another favorite activity was going out to the sandhills by the cedar trees for dad's Dutch oven chicken for Easter or just for a fun family outing with aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Dad and Mom taught their children from an early age to work hard. When the work was done, we could go have fun.
Golden was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He always did his best to attend his meetings. He enjoyed visiting with his friends, his ward family.
Golden is survived by his children Bryan (Pam) Orr of Plano, Idaho; Julie (Glade) Briggs of Douglas, Wyoming; and David Orr of Plano, Idaho, 11 grandchildren and 11 Great grandchildren. Brother and Sister Guin (Crandall) Nielson, Dick (Linda) Orr, sister-in-law Arlene Orr, brother-in-law Larry Daniel, sister-in-law Cheryl Orr.
He is preceded in death by his spouse Helen Orr, parents Sylvan & Curtie Orr, siblings Brownie Orr, Marge Daniel, Wendell Orr, and Larry Orr.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 29 at the Plano Chapel at 11:00 a.m. family will be receiving friends and family on Monday, August 28 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Plano chapel, and on Tuesday, August 29 from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Golden 2/23/1940 - 8/23/2023Orr
