Golden Orr

Golden Brown Orr, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Rexburg, Idaho. Golden was born in Salmon, Idaho to Sylvan and Curtie Orr. He was the third of seven children.

He attended school in Edmunds and Sugar-Salem. He graduated from Sugar-Salem High School.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.