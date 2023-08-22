Sylvan "Brownie" Orr

Sylvan Brown Orr passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on August 19, 2023. ‘Brownie’ was born on May 19, 1936, in Salmon, Idaho. He is the eldest of seven children born to Sylvan and Curtie Brown Orr.

The family lived in Salmon for about six years then moved to Utah and finally settled in Plano, Idaho. Brownie graduated from Sugar Salem High School in 1955. He served in the Southern States Mission, which included Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, from 1957 to 1959.


