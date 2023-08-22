Sylvan Brown Orr passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on August 19, 2023. ‘Brownie’ was born on May 19, 1936, in Salmon, Idaho. He is the eldest of seven children born to Sylvan and Curtie Brown Orr.
The family lived in Salmon for about six years then moved to Utah and finally settled in Plano, Idaho. Brownie graduated from Sugar Salem High School in 1955. He served in the Southern States Mission, which included Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, from 1957 to 1959.
When he returned home he married the love of his life, Arlene Stoddard, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They made their home in the Rexburg area for nine years. Brownie worked at Food King then as a salesman for Clover Club and then he was a “Keebler Elf” where he sold cookies from Yellowstone, Idaho Falls, Swan Valley, Challis to Salmon. Because of his personality, work ethic and sense of humor he was great at his job and received several awards for salesmanship.
While living in Rexburg Mike, Arlyn and Leslie were born. In March of 1967, Brownie and Arlene moved to Salmon and purchased Service Grocery. Because of his experience at Food King they made the grocery store a success. They owned Service Grocery for nine years. Lori came along during this time.
After selling the grocery store, they purchased the Double A Western Wear and Gun Shop. It didn’t take long to decide that it wasn’t a good fit.
Brownie had an eye for good business prospects. They purchased Bonnie & Clydes Car Wash and built Brownie’s Burnt Bun in 1978. Brownie’s Burnt Bun was the best burger joint in town. When Brownie came to cook, meals were “on the house”. Throughout the years, he owned and operated a fencing business, pressure washer and weed control station on forest fires, he hauled trailers across the United States and he worked for the Fish & Game as a screen tender. Brownie’s Burnt Bun was sold and their next adventure was the property on Highway 28, where Either Orr Storage Units were built. Across from the storage units and next to the city park they purchased an acre of property where Fort Limhi RV Park stands today.
Brownie loved to travel and was an excellent driver. Fishing for steelhead, hunting, and camping were some of his favorite pastimes. He loved history and kept up on the news of the day. He could tell a story like no other. His ability to remember names and details and his sense of humor made the tales come to life. When he started to talk, everybody gathered to listen.
Anyone who knew him, knew he loved animals. Dogs, cats, birds of all kinds and sheep were just some of the pets that lived at the Orr house.
He will be missed and his memory will be cherished by his family until we see him again.
Brownie is survived by his wife, Arlene and children: Mike of Salmon, Arlyn of Salmon, Leslie (Cody) Rumsey of Idaho Falls, Lori (Paul) Fisher of Salmon. He is also survived by his brother Golden Orr of Plano, sister Guin (Crandall) Nielson of Oak City, UT, Richard (Linda) Orr of Archer, ID and Brother-in-Law Larry (Marjory) Daniel of St Anthony, ID. Ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Sylvan and Curtie Orr. His sister, Marjorie Daniel, nephew Derek Daniel, brother Wendell Orr, brother Larry Orr, sister-in-law Helen Orr, grandson Mason Fisher, grandson Braden Orr.
Services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 11am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints chapel on Hwy 28, in Salmon. Prior to the service, the family will meet with friends for one hour.
