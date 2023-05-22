Evelyn Valene Packer, 89, of Moreland, Idaho passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Gables in Blackfoot, May 17, 2023.
Evelyn was born on March 28, 1934 in Pocatello, Id. She was the oldest of 3 children born to Alma Thorton and Alice Valene Hutchison Hale.
Evelyn attended school in Challis, Blackfoot and Moreland, Idaho. She was part of the first class to attend 4 full years at Snake River High School in the newly consolidated Snake River School District. Her classmate chose the name for the district and it was her class that chose the panther as their mascot. She graduated in 1952, with 52 members in her class. She has lived in Challis, Blackfoot, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Iona and Moreland, Idaho.
On November 1, 1952 she was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by her high school sweetheart Duane K. Packer. On July 10, 1953 Evelyn and Duane were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls L.D.S. Temple.
Evelyn was a hard worker. She was amazing at cooking, sewing, ironing, gardening and spoiling grandkids. Her family was her greatest joy, she loved sharing stories with them and making her famous "Scotcheroos"!
In her younger years, Evelyn worked at Lindsay's store in Moreland and at the phone company. Her favorite job however was as the Librarian/Media Coordinator for Riverside Elementary, a position she held at for 29 years. She loved every child that went into her library!
Evelyn is survived by her children Michael (Sandra) Packer of Riverton, Ut: Ann (Daryl) Ropp of Moreland, Id: Joan (Roger) Lloyd of Riverton, Ut: Kathleen (Jeff) Hjelm of Moreland, Id: and Kellie (Val) Mecham of Pingree, Id. She is also survived by her Brother-in-law Rex McNair and a brother Delvin (Roxanne) Hale, her in-laws Elaine Mangum, Gene Packer, Jay (Linda) Packer, Clair (Lynda) Packer, DeeLynn (Donna) Packer and Tammy Packer. 17 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren with 1 more due in June and 2 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Duane K. Packer, sister Elaine McNair, in-laws Don Mangum, Janice Packer, Juanita and Shirl Elison, Larry Packer, Sherry Packer, great-grandchildren Winter Elfering and Preston Barney and many other angel babies.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Moreland LDS Church. Family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Evelyn 3/28/1934 - 5/17/2023Valene Packer
