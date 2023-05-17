Roxanne Page, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on May 11, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Lynn Page of Hagerman, son Jarrett of Orofino, (Nancy), granddaughter Jade of Boise, sister Bobbie Albertson of Boise, brother Rick Johnson (Renae) of Idaho Falls, and many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was born to Robert and Beverly Johnson on July 10, 1952. She attended elementary school in Hamer and Roberts and graduated from Rigby High School in 1970. Soon after graduating she married the love of her life, Lynn Page of Roberts. In 1974 they were blessed with a beautiful baby boy, Jarrett Lynn Page. She loved him so much and was so proud of him. There was nothing in the world she would not do for Jarrett.
Roxanne loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother and spent her days caring for her family. She was an amazing cook and loved spending time in the kitchen preparing gourmet meals for whoever happened to be there. She would frequently take food to their neighbors for no special reason other than she had a huge heart and giving to others was one of her greatest joys.
She was a very successful realtor for many years. Her greatest blessing came on July 14, 2006 when Jarrett made her a grandmother with the birth of his beautiful daughter, Jade, who has been a blessing to us all. She adored Jade and loved spending time with her and buying her too many things!
Roxanne was absolutely beautiful and had a beautiful voice. She was given the lead role of the musical “Oliver” in her senior year of high school. Her parents were so proud of her they named one of their race horses Oliver after her musical. (Now that is real Johnson love!) She also loved singing Patsy Cline songs at family reunions to the joy of all who got to listen to her sing.
In addition to her family and friends, she loved her dogs, Elvis, the color purple and playing slot machines! Although she had many wonderful traits, words on paper cannot convey the width and depth of her charm, wit, and colorful personality! She was a true comedian and everyone who knew her loved being around her. She didn’t really care who she was talking to, if she had something funny to say she would say it, even if it was a little “off color”!
She will be missed by many, but now has a new stage in heaven where friends and relatives can gather together and be blessed by her outrageous humor and undying love!
A memorial service will be announced at a future date.
