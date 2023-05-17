Roxanne Page

Roxanne Page, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on May 11, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Lynn Page of Hagerman, son Jarrett of Orofino, (Nancy), granddaughter Jade of Boise, sister Bobbie Albertson of Boise, brother Rick Johnson (Renae) of Idaho Falls, and many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was born to Robert and Beverly Johnson on July 10, 1952. She attended elementary school in Hamer and Roberts and graduated from Rigby High School in 1970. Soon after graduating she married the love of her life, Lynn Page of Roberts. In 1974 they were blessed with a beautiful baby boy, Jarrett Lynn Page. She loved him so much and was so proud of him. There was nothing in the world she would not do for Jarrett.


