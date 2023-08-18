Everleigh Lashai Page-Russell was born on March 5, 2021, in Boise, Idaho, to Macady Russell and Brandal Page.
Everleigh came to us with a mission to change the world, and she did so in countless ways. She was born with semi-lobar holoprosencephaly and a bilateral cleft lip and palate. Despite the physical struggles she endured in her earthly body, she was a sweet and happy baby with a huge smile and two big dimples. She was always referred to as our Cabbage Patch Kid with her big blue eyes and chubby cheeks. A real life doll, she had a head full of beautiful long hair, the longest lashes that everyone envied (and pay good money for), perfect brows, and a heart-shaped smile. And oh, those amazing dimples! She was an absolutely beautiful little girl with an angelic countenance.
When you held Everleigh, it was like holding an angel. You would feel a heavenly presence every time you were around her. When people met Ev, their eyes would fill up and they would always comment on how perfect and special she was. Despite the limitations of language and movement, her eyes communicated everything she felt and you knew exactly what she was saying and how she was feeling. She had big-girl energy that filled every space she went.
Although her time on earth was short, it was filled with love, adventure, and memories made. In between the countless doctors' visits, hospital stays, therapies, and cares she received throughout her life, there was so much more good that made up for all the medical things she endured.
Undeterred by her disabilities, Ev was able to experience many different things. She loved riding horses and petting her dogs. She went hiking, swimming, and kayaking. She loved music, singing, dancing, and her favorite movies, Luca and Sing 2. Birthdays were huge, themed celebrations filled with friends, family, and custom cakes. Halloween meant matching costumes, and Christmases were spent surrounded by loved ones, with visits to Santa and tiny tastes of holiday foods. Every holiday was celebrated to the fullest, with outfits and matching hair bows for every occasion.
As with every special needs child, there is something extra that sets them apart from the world. Ev had the strongest, most valiant spirit that commanded a room and she lived on her terms. When she was ready to return to her Heavenly Father, she chose the space and time of her own accord. She was surrounded in her home by her family, and whispers of the purest love carried through the air as she passed peacefully in her mother's arms.
Everleigh came to earth to teach us all, and even in her passing, we continue to learn from her. Her lessons are far-reaching, and she has touched the lives of everyone she met. Her impact will continue as we remember and honor her. We are humbled, blessed, and so privileged that she chose to come to us, and it has been our greatest honor to love and care for her. We await the day when we see her run to greet us and hear her sweet voice sing.
Our family would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the many doctors, nurses, specialists, and providers who cared for Everleigh throughout her life. We would also like to convey our deepest gratitude to Hospice of Eastern Idaho, and especially Melissa and Lorri, for the compassion, support, care, and advocacy they have shown to us during this time. Thank you for loving our girl.
Everleigh is survived by her mother, Macady Russell, grandparents, Scott and Anna Russell, and "Bruncle" McKay Russell, all of Ucon, ID; father, Brandal Page and grandparents, Brad and Tonya Page, all of the Burley, ID area; great-uncle, Christopher (Mandy) Rebo, great-grandmother, Rosemary Rebo, all of Wallasey, England; great-grandmothers, VerDene Page and Barbra Studer, aunt, Lanellia (Dylan) Differding, uncle, Skyler (Ashley) Page, all of the Burley, ID area; aunt, Jessica (Richie) Kezerle of Kuna, ID; and many great aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Kenneth Delynn Russell, Karen and Dayle Daniel, and Kevin Woodhouse; aunt, Pamela Russell Bleyl; and great-grandparents, Kyle Page and Edmund and Nancy Ignac.
The family will visit with friends and loved ones on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, Ammon, ID.
Funeral services to celebrate Everleigh's life will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ucon Stake Center, 2967 105th N. Ucon, ID, with Bishop James Passey officiating. A visitation will be held prior to services from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church, and a luncheon will follow. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery.
