Everleigh Page-Russell

Everleigh Lashai Page-Russell was born on March 5, 2021, in Boise, Idaho, to Macady Russell and Brandal Page.

Everleigh came to us with a mission to change the world, and she did so in countless ways. She was born with semi-lobar holoprosencephaly and a bilateral cleft lip and palate. Despite the physical struggles she endured in her earthly body, she was a sweet and happy baby with a huge smile and two big dimples. She was always referred to as our Cabbage Patch Kid with her big blue eyes and chubby cheeks. A real life doll, she had a head full of beautiful long hair, the longest lashes that everyone envied (and pay good money for), perfect brows, and a heart-shaped smile. And oh, those amazing dimples! She was an absolutely beautiful little girl with an angelic countenance.


