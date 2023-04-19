Melvin Painter

Melvin Jay Painter, 92, passed away Monday, March 27, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho surrounded by his loved ones.

Melvin was born June 23, 1930, in Provo, Utah, the son of Jay Edward and Lucille Romney Painter. Melvin spent his childhood in Provo and Bloomington Utah; Salmon, Blackfoot, and Idaho Falls Idaho.


