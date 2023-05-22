If you knew Clarann Palmer, you knew she was gracious, gentle, kind, funny, prone to service and truly good. If you didn't know her, this is a hint of who she is:
Clara Ann Dalley was the first child born to Milton W and Martha Fife Dalley on February 11, 1935 in Preston, Idaho. Hers was a happy childhood as brothers and sisters Stephen, Gloria, Ralph and Kaye joined the family, enjoying the simple joys of country living.
The family relocated to Roberts, Idaho where her father operated a grocery store. There, in High School, she enjoyed the lively company of her uncle Frank, nearly her age, and with seven of her best girlfriends founded the "Date Bait Eight" -- friendships that would last throughout the remainder of their lives. She was a cheerleader in Roberts. The family relocated to a farm in Moreland, Idaho for her senior year at Snake River High School, where she graduated as Valedictorian of her class.
She attended Ricks College where her life changed when she started dating Gene Palmer. They enjoyed going to dances, and he introduced her to skiing. She would go on to teach skiing at Lake Eldora, Colorado; Kelly Canyon, and Grand Targhee, and skied with Gene at resorts throughout the world.
Gene would soon propose, and they married in the Idaho Falls Temple in January 1955. They moved to Logan where Gene finished his bachelor's degree in Agricultural Education and Clarann worked as a secretary to help support them. She followed him, when he was deployed by the army to France - bringing their new firstborn son, Gregory Gene along with her.
Her second son Gary D. Palmer was born in October of 1958 (notably, during potato harvest). She is described by those sons as "perfect" and "an angel", rearing them with plenty of love and good humor in Rexburg; Boulder, Colorado, and then in their always tidy and welcoming home on the edge of Rexburg. As the boys grew older, she worked at the Rexburg Medical Center and was employed there for 23 years.
She loved trying new recipes and giving "scotcheroos" to her children and grandchildren every Valentines Day. She loved reading and her book club, water aerobics, and riding four-wheelers and traveling with Gene and friends. Together they traveled to Canada, Mexico, France, Holland, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Russia, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and New Zealand. They served together in 1999 for 12 months in the Washington DC South Mission - assigned to provide Institute support in Centerville, Virginia. She loved to laugh, and she loved a good story. She loved being surrounded by her family. She adored and is adored by her two sons, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her callings included Relief Society President (a call received in her early thirties), serving in the Young Women's programs, and she served with Gene in the Rexburg Temple. Hers was a life of quiet service, uncomfortable with fanfare and spotlight, as serving and making things—and people-- better were just a part of who she was. She could always be counted on to help with dinners, luncheons, cleanups, projects, and to remember special occasions.
Heaven was never very far from where she was, and she made the easy transition there on May 20, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, great-grandson William Gregory Kunz, and her husband Gene on July 24, 2022. She is survived by her son Greg and his wife Tamra, of Rexburg; son Gary and wife Camille of Midway, Utah; her brothers and sisters and beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family is deeply grateful to the caregivers at the Homestead in Rexburg and to Homestead Home Health and Hospice for the caring, exceptional service provided.
A viewing for friends and family will be held at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg from 5:00 pm to 6:30 on Thursday, May 25, and again at 9:30 am on Friday, May 26. Funeral service will be at Flamm Funeral Home at 11:00 am, Friday, May 26. The service will be streamed and can be viewed through: flammfh.com
Interment will follow at the Burton cemetery. Clara 2/11/2023 - 5/20/2023Ann Palmer
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.