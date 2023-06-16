Alice Marie Pate, 99, passed away February 9, 2023 in Kimberly, Idaho.
Mom was born November 4 1923 to Jerald and Susie Howard Bryant in Fort Worth Texas. Mom was one of eight children. Seven girls and one boy and in the end mom out lived all of them.
Life in that era was very hard for a single mother of eight. So Grandma Bryant went to nurses school and the eight children went to family and friends. Eventually Grandma Bryant graduated registered nurses school and most of the children were beginning their lives; some of the older girls were married and moving away.
Mom was working as waitress at a little cafe near the Fort Worth Stock Yards. That is where she met a tall cowboy from west Texas. This cowboy was Ed Pate; after a month they were married in Weatherford Texas.
As she started her new life as a newlywed she moved to Coleman, clear in West Texas.
Coleman, Texas is where they started the family. The first son was born. Mom always said he was so pretty, and all her sisters called him Billy Boy.
Being a city girl and moving to the by and she could fix you something to eat. Cooking was one of her many talents. She would work cattle with dad, not an easy job and when the Coleman Rodeo came to town she would run barrels.
In 1949 our brother Wilson Lee Pate was born and nothing was the same after that. Mom, Dad and the boys struggled with ranching in Texas drought made it tough so they decided to move to Montana and try to start over. Poor mom left hot dusty Texas and moved to cold snowy Montana. Mom told us how she was so afraid of the snow and she drove herself crazy sweeping it all the time. After awhile she decided she would just go to Texas to visit.
With both boys in school, dad working, they decided they needed one more member to family and they adopted a little blue eyed girl they named Karen Lee Pate.
Mom was so very happy making flashy rodeo shirts for Tex, watching Dad and Wilson at their horse events and Karen with her stick horse and beautiful rodeo outfits.
Tex graduated Helena High School and Mom, Dad, Wilson and Karen now moved to Gooding Idaho. Mom started to work at the hospital as a nurses aid. She seemed to enjoy this job; the highlight of this job was on January 14th 1967 when a beautiful baby was born. Yes it was Mickie Lee Pate.
Evenutally Ed, Alice and Karen moved to Roberts where they settled down for good and called home. Mom started working at the LDS Rest Home as a nurses aid for several years until she just got tired of traveling on bad roads.
Mom still sewed beautiful rodeo shirts for Karen, prom dresses for Karen and Karen's good friend Jackie. Mom also did leather work belts, brief cases and purses. We could go to any rodeo and and see any leather item that mom had made. Mom made cute beaded hair ties also. She was amazing she could make anything from nothing.
Karen was the last to graduate and mom's dream was complete: three children all graduated high school.
Mom cooked at the Roberts Texaco Cafe for few years and the people loved her good down south cooking. Several cowboys knew her shift would always stop in when she was working. Mom's last job was at Idahoan Fresh Pak in Lewisville from 1978-1991. She retired in January of 1991.
Mom and Dad's 50th Anniversary was February 17, 1990. It was celebrated by her children, grandchildren and the beginning of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Mom is survived by three children, Tex Pate of Helena Montana, Wilson (Sherri) Pate of Idaho, and Karen Pate (Gary) Keith of Blackfoot Idaho; 12 grandchildren, 28great grandchildren, 33 and counting great great grandchildren.
She is preceded by husband Ed Pate, Parents Jerald & Susie, Sisters Ruth, Loriane, Pauline, Jewell, Mary, Martha, Brother Jerry and Grandson Sheridan Gohr.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Senior Citizens Center in Roberts, Idaho.
The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Alice 11/4/1923 - 2/9/2023Pate
