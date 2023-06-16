Alice MariePate

Alice Marie Pate, 99, passed away February 9, 2023 in Kimberly, Idaho.

Mom was born November 4 1923 to Jerald and Susie Howard Bryant in Fort Worth Texas. Mom was one of eight children. Seven girls and one boy and in the end mom out lived all of them.


