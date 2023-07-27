Leslie Gayle (Copeland) Patrick, 61, passed away on July 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She was relentless and fought like hell. She died peacefully in her sleep under the care of her family.
She was born on February 6, 1962, to Carrol and Shirley Copeland in Mountain Home, ID. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, ID, alongside her brothers and cousins. On October 29, 1981, she gave birth to her son, Kristopher Gruver, in Idaho Falls. In turn, he blessed her with three grandchildren who she loved and adored: Dustin, Jade, and James. She was a graduate of Idaho State University where she received her bachelor's degree in 2000.
On September 2, 2000, she married Mike Patrick of Idaho Falls. They made their home in College Station, TX, where she worked as a manager for Hallmark and Shoe Carnival and made many friends. Towards the end of 2020, they returned to Idaho to be closer to and reunite with her mother, and to be near the Rocky Mountain nature they had missed.
She was very passionate about her pets, books, and political/true crime podcasts. She was always up for a road trip and loved to travel. Beaches and mountains were her happy spots. She had a love for animals and always gave what she could to help where she could. She was so strong and never afraid to speak her mind. She always pushed herself and others to do and be better. She will always be loved and missed.
Leslie was preceded in death by both of her parents, Carrol Copeland in 1975 and Shirley Copeland in 2023.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Patrick of Idaho Falls; her son, Kris Gruver of Cypress,Texas; her brothers, Mike Copeland of Richland, Washington, and Kirk Copeland of Boise. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Dustin Gruver, Jade Gruver, and James Gruver.
Family and friends, please join us for Leslie's wake to celebrate, mourn, and to give Leslie a loving send off at the Copeland home located at 285 Melrose Dr. Idaho Falls, ID, 83401, Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 6pm.
Anyone wanting to send flowers please donate to the local humane society or animal shelter instead.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.