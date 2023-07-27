Leslie Patrick

Leslie Gayle (Copeland) Patrick, 61, passed away on July 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She was relentless and fought like hell. She died peacefully in her sleep under the care of her family.

She was born on February 6, 1962, to Carrol and Shirley Copeland in Mountain Home, ID. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, ID, alongside her brothers and cousins. On October 29, 1981, she gave birth to her son, Kristopher Gruver, in Idaho Falls. In turn, he blessed her with three grandchildren who she loved and adored: Dustin, Jade, and James. She was a graduate of Idaho State University where she received her bachelor's degree in 2000.


