Karen Justesen Pearson, 75, passed away on September 12, 2023 after a brief but intense fight with cancer.
Karen was born on May 23, 1948 to Jerry and Emily Elder Justesen in Oak City, UT. She
graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1966. She attended Ricks College for two years.
During her second year, she met her husband, Melvin Pearson, while attending a young adult
activity. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 24, 1968.
Karen and Melvin moved to Fairfield, Montana where they raised four children on the family
farm with before moving to Royal City, WA and eventually back to Idaho. Both Karen and Melvin were thankful to have raised their children on the farm close to so many extended family.
Karen's primary love language was gift giving and her favorite people to give to were her
children and her 11 grandchildren. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of
Latter-Day Saints where she served in many callings, mostly as a pianist. She took great joy in
serving others through the church and through the community. She was a fierce advocate for
individuals with disabilities. She was Glen's biggest fan and spent many hours with him in
school, Special Olympics, and his adult programs. Karen had a talent for making and keeping
life long friends and family was always her priority.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Alan. Survivors include
brothers Jerry (Deb) Justesen of Tucson Az, and Roger Justesen of Ucon, a son Paul (Ramona)Pearson of Ucon, daughter Jeri (Jon) Johnston of Grant, daughter Melanie (Adam) Sullivan of Grant, son Glen Pearson of Ucon, and grandchildren Katarina (Jason) Hughes, Melissa Pearson, Christina Pearson, Abigail Johnston, Leann (Jayson) Gordon, Spencer Johnston, Samantha (James) Sanderson, Taylor (Kienen) Kotter, Maggie (Luke) Tapp, Kennedy Sullivan, and Olivia Sullivan.
Services will be held at the Archer Ward building, 201 West 8000 South, Rexburg on September 22, 2023 at 11:00 am. Family visitation will be before the funeral starting at 9:30 am till 10:45 am. She will be interred at the Sutton Cemetery, Archer, Idaho. Karen 5/23/1948 - 9/12/2023Pearson
