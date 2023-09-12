Manuel Pena, 68, of Shelley passed away September 9, 2023 and returned to his heavenly home, with his mother, grandmother, brothers, and many others who passed on before, excitedly waiting for him. He passed away at home surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was in the loving care of Eden Home Health and Hospice.
He was born to Eluterio and Dionicia Alvarez Pena in Goree, Texas on October 26, 1954. His family were migrant workers and traveled wherever they found work. He started working at a young age in the fields with his brothers.
His greatest joy came in serving his community in Shelley as a volunteer fireman for 35 years. He loved helping with whatever celebration needed him, particularly the Spud Day parade where he could throw out candy from the fire truck to everyone. There were numerous ways he served and loved the people of Shelley.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dionicia Alvarez and father, Eluterio Pena, a sister, Esmeralda, brothers, Paulino Pena and Jose Pena and a great grandson, Leo.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Merritt Pena and six children: Terri (Paul) Oakey of Rio Rancho, NM; Tracy (Stephanie) Pena of Idaho Falls, ID; Jennifer Pena of Idaho Falls, ID; Juan (Ashley) Pena of Ammon, ID; Ashlee Murdock of Idaho Falls, ID; Christopher Pena of Ammon, ID; 22 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Shelley Fourth Ward Chapel (184 N Park Ave). The family will meet with friends Thursday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Friday morning from 10:00 till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
