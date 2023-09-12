Manuel Pena

Manuel Pena, 68, of Shelley passed away September 9, 2023 and returned to his heavenly home, with his mother, grandmother, brothers, and many others who passed on before, excitedly waiting for him. He passed away at home surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was in the loving care of Eden Home Health and Hospice.

He was born to Eluterio and Dionicia Alvarez Pena in Goree, Texas on October 26, 1954. His family were migrant workers and traveled wherever they found work. He started working at a young age in the fields with his brothers.


