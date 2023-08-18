The world lost a beautiful soul on August 7, 2023, when Geraldine "Jerie" Curtis Piper passed away at the age of 93 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Geraldine Curtis was born on February 27, 1930, in Oroville, Washington to Ervin "Ruben" and Lois "Brownie" Curtis. She was the third of five children and a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, wife, and friend. She graduated from Oroville High School in 1948 and Washington State University in 1951 and then attended modeling school.
Jerie married Richard O. Anderson in 1950, they later divorced, she then married John Edgar Scott in 1956. John passed away in 1968. She later married Theodore J. Piper in 1972, adding four stepchildren Greg, Daniel, Leslie, and Eric to her family. Ted passed away in 2010.
Jerie was a strong, independent woman who always looked out for others. She had a long and successful career in helping people make connections, working as a talented seamstress, 18 years in the banking industry, participated with the local school district, and Chamber of Commerce Gold Coaters, and was an ambassador for the March of Dimes. Through her years she became an entrepreneur owning Intermountain Adjusters, Acme Personnel, and Manpower winning a trip to Hawaii in 1970 by being the top representative.
Travel was her true love working for AAA Travel in Spokane in 1955 and then again in 1973 in Idaho Falls. In 1975 she decided to start Bon Voyage Travel and her true adventures began traveling all over the world. She continued in the travel industry until her retirement. Jerie was always up for a challenge and enjoyed years of adventures the industry gave her.
Her favorite activities were playing cards, hunting with Ted, and playing golf. Her favorite memories were bagging a Moose and winning the Asta Irish Open Golf Tournament. She and Ted spent many winters on the Oregon coast and later in Maricopa, AZ.
Jerie was a loving mother to her four children: Richard Scott, Theresa Ellis, Tracy Scott, and Gregory Scott. She also leaves behind three brothers: Jim, Dick, and Larry; seven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She was a fighter and had been dealing with cancer for several years. Despite her illness, she never lost her spirit and always kept a positive attitude.
As per Jerie's request, she was cremated and a celebration of life will take place at a later date in Astoria, WA near the mouth of the Columbia River as was done for her late husband, Ted Piper.
Geraldine will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Her memory will live on in our hearts forever. Especially her card-playing friends.
Her family would like to express their sincere thanks to Morning Star Senior Living of Idaho Falls, One Source Hospice, and Correne, her nurse for the care and kindness shone to Jerie.
Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Geraldine 2/27/1930 - 8/7/2023Scott Piper
