The world lost a beautiful soul on August 7, 2023, when Geraldine "Jerie" Curtis Piper passed away at the age of 93 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Geraldine Curtis was born on February 27, 1930, in Oroville, Washington to Ervin "Ruben" and Lois "Brownie" Curtis. She was the third of five children and a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, wife, and friend. She graduated from Oroville High School in 1948 and Washington State University in 1951 and then attended modeling school.


