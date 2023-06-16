Carol Beverly (Washburn) Pitman, 96, lifelong resident of Idaho Falls and recently of Boise, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 19, 2023 with family members present.
Carol was born July 14, 1926, in Edgeley, North Dakota to Bert Ray and Lelia Elsie Tomlin Washburn.
Carol's family moved to Idaho Falls where Carol attended Idaho Falls schools before graduating in 1944. She worked at Joy Drug in Idaho Falls after high school and married John Jay Pitman on May 22, 1946, in Idaho Falls.
Carol was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She continued to live in Idaho Falls until the death of John in 2009 and at that time she moved to Jackson, Wyoming to live with her son Douglas. In May of 2017 she moved to St. Joseph, Missouri to live with her daughter Linda and Linda's husband, Dick. In May of 2022 she moved to Boise to be close to her youngest son, Randy, and his wife Rebecca.
Carol had a very close family and loved spending time playing games including Pinochle and Ponce with her sisters, Bump and Ponce with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In later years she played Colorku daily. She loved watching movies and old TV shows. Bonanza and Matlock were two of her favorites.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Idaho Falls and loved working in the Nursery with small children during Sunday School. After moving her membership to Jackson and later St. Joseph, her church and Bible Study groups and friends were an important part of her life that continued until her death.
She is survived by her daughter Linda Gail (Dick) Deschane of St. Joseph, MO, and her sons Douglas Ray Pitman of Jackson, WY, and John Randall (Rebecca) Pitman of Boise, Idaho. She is also survived by six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bert & Lelia Washburn; her husband, John J. Pitman; her brothers, Francis, Melvin, Lyle, and Donald Washburn; her sisters, Joan Washburn, Eleanor Wilmot Johnson, Vivien Ferguson, and Marie Hansen; and a great-grandson, Caed E. Scheel.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 23rd, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Buck Murphy Funeral Home, 825 East 17th St. in Idaho Falls. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences can be left online at https://www.buckmurphy.com/ Carol 7/14/1926 - 3/19/2023Beverly (Washburn) Pitman
