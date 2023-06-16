Carol Pitman

Carol Beverly (Washburn) Pitman, 96, lifelong resident of Idaho Falls and recently of Boise, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 19, 2023 with family members present.

Carol was born July 14, 1926, in Edgeley, North Dakota to Bert Ray and Lelia Elsie Tomlin Washburn.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.