Bradley Ramey

Bradley Keith Ramey, 67, of Pasadena, Texas, passed away on June 11, 2023 after a long battle with pulmonary disease. He was at home surrounded by his loved ones as he was called home to be with the Lord. He was born in Houston, Texas on October 31,1955 to Pansy and Billy Ramey. He was happily married to Deborah Ramey. Although they found each other later in life, they made up for time because they were together every minute of every day for the ten years they were together. Anyone who knows them, knows they were best friends and inseparable. They had both waited a long time to find their soulmate, and they definitely made the most of their time together.

In his younger days, he held a myriad of jobs including a phone operator, a bank teller, a teacher, a plant worker, and a waiter before finding his place at the post office. He worked for the US Postal Service for over 36 years. He started as a part-time employee during high school working in various positions but spent most of his career as a letter carrier.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.