Bradley Keith Ramey, 67, of Pasadena, Texas, passed away on June 11, 2023 after a long battle with pulmonary disease. He was at home surrounded by his loved ones as he was called home to be with the Lord. He was born in Houston, Texas on October 31,1955 to Pansy and Billy Ramey. He was happily married to Deborah Ramey. Although they found each other later in life, they made up for time because they were together every minute of every day for the ten years they were together. Anyone who knows them, knows they were best friends and inseparable. They had both waited a long time to find their soulmate, and they definitely made the most of their time together.
In his younger days, he held a myriad of jobs including a phone operator, a bank teller, a teacher, a plant worker, and a waiter before finding his place at the post office. He worked for the US Postal Service for over 36 years. He started as a part-time employee during high school working in various positions but spent most of his career as a letter carrier.
He proudly served as the president of the local branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) as well as various assignments at the regional and national level, including working for the National Business Agent as a field secretary and an arbitration advocate. He was a long-time member of the NALC and was actively involved in politics. Stemming from his political science degree, he always had plenty to say about the political climate of our nation. He took great pride in the work he did during his assignment as a Lobbyist for the NALC and USPS.
At an early age, Brad had an interest in biblical studies. In his youth, he aspired to be a pastor, but life's journey took him on a different path away from church. However, over the last ten years, he had renewed his faith and had converted to Catholicism.
He had a passion for spending time with his grandsons, traveling, coin-collecting, and story-telling. He loved dad jokes, history, and fine whiskey. Anyone who has ever met him, even for a brief moment, would describe him as funny. Probably because he never had a conversation that didn't include a witty remark or two...or ten.
He was preceded in death by his parents Pansy and Bill Ramey.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah, his daughter, Sara and her husband Jeremy, and his step-daughters and their partners: Kathryn and Curt Scott, Jennifer Mejias and Brian Dobbins, and Megan and Kyle White. He is also survived by his grandsons, Gavin and Cade Dailey, and Gavin and Curtis Scott, as well as his sister, Becky and her husband Pete, and nephew, Patrick Sullivan.
He had many loves, but he loved his family first and foremost, and they loved him right back as he was a very easy man to love. He will be greatly missed by all.
A prayer service will be held on Friday, June 30th, at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass at 10:00 AM at Saint Mary of the Expectation Catholic Church, 1612 E Walker St, League City. He will be cremated in a private ceremony prior to this memorial service and graveside inurnment will occur Friday, June 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX 77598.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. Bradley 10/31/1955 - 6/11/2023Keith Ramey
