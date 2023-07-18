Alma Reed Rasmussen, 93, of Coral Canyon, Washington, Utah, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2023, at St. George Regional Hospital in St. George, Utah, after a battle with cancer.

Reed was born on May 13, 1930, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He started working at Joy Drug, mopping floors, before and after school at age 12. He was quite proud that he was trusted with a key to the drug store at such a young age. While working at Joy Drug, a pharmacist by the name of Chick Miller took him under his wing and sparked his interest in photography. Reed later developed a passion for journalistic storytelling and contributed to the Deseret News during his junior high and high school years. He pursued higher education at ISU with an initial focus on the pharmaceutical industry. However, Reed's love for photographic journalism led him to excel as the photographer for the school paper and as Sports editor for the yearbook staff. During this time, he developed a love for Coca Cola with crushed ice and has collected an entire room of Coca Cola memorabilia throughout his life. A fun fact, Reed was obsessed with the color blue. Everything had to be blue.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.