Alma Reed Rasmussen, 93, of Coral Canyon, Washington, Utah, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2023, at St. George Regional Hospital in St. George, Utah, after a battle with cancer.
Reed was born on May 13, 1930, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He started working at Joy Drug, mopping floors, before and after school at age 12. He was quite proud that he was trusted with a key to the drug store at such a young age. While working at Joy Drug, a pharmacist by the name of Chick Miller took him under his wing and sparked his interest in photography. Reed later developed a passion for journalistic storytelling and contributed to the Deseret News during his junior high and high school years. He pursued higher education at ISU with an initial focus on the pharmaceutical industry. However, Reed's love for photographic journalism led him to excel as the photographer for the school paper and as Sports editor for the yearbook staff. During this time, he developed a love for Coca Cola with crushed ice and has collected an entire room of Coca Cola memorabilia throughout his life. A fun fact, Reed was obsessed with the color blue. Everything had to be blue.
Reed's path took a different turn when he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1950. Serving on the Flagship U.S.S. Hamul from 1950 to 1952, he documented the ship's journeys and spent two tours in Japan, including Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Reed's skills as an official photographer continued to develop, and he honed his craft at the Photo Interpretation Center in Washington, D.C. There, he meticulously created maps of potential enemy targets using classified aerial photographs, often personally transferring them to the Pentagon.
In D.C., Reed's involvement in the LDS Washington Ward brought him many cherished memories and introduced him to his beloved wife, Jann Heiner. Following his discharge from the Navy, Reed and Jann returned to Idaho Falls, where they married on August 18th, 1954, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Reed's career as a photographer flourished during their 28 years in Idaho Falls. He worked for Crabtree Photography, The Post Register, and as a successful freelance wedding photographer. He captured significant events, including natural disasters, performances by entertainers like Liberace and the Harlem Globetrotters, and even tragic incidents such as automobile wrecks, fires, plane crashes, and a nuclear accident at AEC. His proudest moments were the opportunities to meet and photograph renowned political figures such as Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, and Reagan.
Alongside his professional achievements, Reed served in various capacities in his church and community, including Deacon advisor, assistant Scout master, and Elders quorum president. He was an active member of clubs like the J.C. Club, Kiwanis Club, and Gold Coater Club. In the early 1970s, Reed transitioned his community involvement into successful careers in PR & Advertising at Monte's Bombardier Ski-Doo and later Bingham Mechanical. Reed loved his private pools and was a partner in the Blue Dolphin Swim School. He partnered in various projects including a pool hall and a medical plaza.
In 1983, Reed and Jann embarked on a new chapter, moving to Scottsdale, Arizona, where they pursued joint investment ventures, including the beloved Polar Bar ice cream stand in the Christown Mall. After two decades of enjoyment in Scottsdale, they eventually found their retirement home in Washington, Utah.
Reed's radiant personality, selflessness, and humorous nature endeared him to all who knew him. His presence would light up any room, leaving a lasting impression on everyone he encountered.
Reed is survived by his children, Lori Brown of Washington, Utah, and Robb (Hisako) Rasmussen of Frisco, Texas. He will be lovingly remembered by his six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Reed was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Arland Rasmussen, and his devoted wife of 52 years, Jann Rasmussen.
Reed Rasmussen's legacy as an exceptional photographer, his genuine care for others, and his zest for life will continue to inspire and bring joy to all whose lives he touched. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Reed's online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com Reed 5/13/1930 - 7/9/2023Rasmussen
