Richard Oliver Lindbloom 9/27/1935 - 7/14/2021 On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Richard Oliver Lindbloom, loving husband and father of 3 daughters passed away in his home in Rigby, Idaho at the age of 85. Richard was born on September 27, 1935 in Gunnison, Colorado to Walter and Rachel Tenneson Lindbloom. Richard was the youngest, his siblings; Anna Madlyn, Lewis, and Carl. In 1957 he joined the US Navy and traveled the world. Later he was sent to Idaho Falls and received training in nuclear powered submarines. While in Idaho he met and married his sweetheart, Zola B. Welker on May 15, 1959. Continuing their Navy life together, they welcomed 3 daughters, Julie, Karla, and Gail. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Richard served in the US Air Force for 3 years. Following his military service, they settled in Idaho where Richard was hired as an electrician for the City of Idaho Falls. In 1975 the family moved to and built their home in Rigby, Idaho. Richard graciously helped and served others, especially with his electrical expertise. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and most weekends were spent on the lake. After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling all corners of the United States and in between as well as parts of Europe, visiting friends and relatives. Richard is survived by his wife, Zola B. Lindbloom of Rigby, Idaho; daughters, Julie (Jay) Omanson of Springville, Utah, Karla (John) Worthington of Stafford, Virginia, Gail (Greg) Geisler of Rexburg, Idaho; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Anna Madlyn (Clark) Wickers, and brothers, Lewis (Florence) Lindbloom, and Carl Lindbloom. The family expressed their gratitude to Encompass Home Health and Encompass Hospice for the great care during the last years of Richard's life. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Menan Stake Center, 698 N. 3600 E., Menan, Idaho 83434. Viewing prior to service from 9 AM to 9:45 AM also at Menan Stake Center. Burial will follow at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.eckersellfunerlhome.com