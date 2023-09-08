John Maroni Robinson, 74, previously of Rexburg Idaho, peacefully passed away on September 5, 2023 at the Homestead Assisted Living surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on May 29, 1949 to Viola Wadell and William Robinson in Pocatello, Idaho. He attended and graduated from Rigby Schools. After graduation, he honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. Once his service was completed, John worked as an electrician for the Pentagon, and was there during the 9/11 attacks. Eventually, life brought him back to Menan, Idaho, where he retired.
John married the love of his life, Lee M. Reese at Indian Head, Maryland.
John enjoyed fishing. He was a Washington Capitols Hockey fan and an Arizona Cardinals football fan. John was regularly a big tease. Some of his favorite things were going to the Rusty Lantern on Friday's for their clam chowder, Sunday breakfast at Dixie Diner, playing cards and dancing. He always stood up for his family members, especially mom. John had an unconditional love for his wife, and especially loved antagonizing her.
He is preceded by his parents, William and Viola, sister Faye Woods, brother Doris Christiansen, and step daughter, Regina.
He is survived by his sweetheart, Lee Robinson; children Tom of NC, Gwen of GA, Lisa of GA and Glen of VA; sister Ruth Hiatt of ID; brothers William (Ruby May) Robinson of ID; Joe (Silvia) Robinson of NV; and Lee Roy (Bertha) Robinson of AZ; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services for John will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W Main St Rigby ID 83442), with a viewing starting prior at 4:30 p.m. Military funeral honors will be held directly after the service. John 4/19/1949 - 9/5/2023Maroni Robinson
