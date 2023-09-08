John Robinson

John Maroni Robinson, 74, previously of Rexburg Idaho, peacefully passed away on September 5, 2023 at the Homestead Assisted Living surrounded by loved ones.

He was born on May 29, 1949 to Viola Wadell and William Robinson in Pocatello, Idaho. He attended and graduated from Rigby Schools. After graduation, he honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. Once his service was completed, John worked as an electrician for the Pentagon, and was there during the 9/11 attacks. Eventually, life brought him back to Menan, Idaho, where he retired.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.