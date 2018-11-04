Helen E. Jensen Rohweder, 104, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 25, 2018. Helen was born March 9, 1914, in Westby, Montana, to Chris Jensen and Mary Neilson Jensen. Helen was fluent in Danish until the age of 14. As the 7th of 10 children, she grew up and attended schools in Westby and graduated from Westby High School. After graduation, Helen worked as a "Hello, Number Please" telephone operator. On September 14, 1934, she married high school classmate and the love of her life, Walter Wilson Rohweder in Westby, Montana at her parent's home. They started their married life in a one room cabin Walt and Helen's brother Cliff built in New Deal, MT. After losing their first son, Robert Dale (1936) at birth, their second son Richard Walter was born (1938-2011) before they headed to Alaska (a territory at that time) in 1940. Helen baked bread and other goodies to help raise money to rebuild the Lutheran church in Sitka, AK. After WWII broke out, they moved to Juneau, AK. Helen's greatest highlight was dancing at the Governor's Ball at his mansion. Their next transfer took them to Seattle, WA where daughter Carol was born in 1945. Helen loved to dress up and head downtown for shopping. Helen and Walt eventually made their way to Idaho Falls where they purchase a brand-new home where she resided until her passing. Idaho Falls brought many adventures, friends and hobbies. Helen was a wonderful mom, grandma, aunt and friend. She loved dancing, never missing the chance to waltz, and baking, especially cookies and pies. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, giving each of her children and grandchildren wonderful treasured afghans. Helen would never miss an invitation to play bridge. She was blessed to have formed many fond and long-lasting friendships with her bridge pals. You couldn't help but love this dear happy lady. Everyone she met became a friend one way or another. She was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was a vacation Bible school teacher and a member of Circle. She was a Girl Scout Leader and participated in cancer and heart fund-raising drives. Her seat in church will be hard to fill. Helen is survived by her loving family: daughter, Carol (Frank) Jones of Lynnwood, WA; daughter-in-law, Rosemary Rohweder of Idaho Falls; and five grandchildren, Richard W. Rohweder Jr. of Las Vegas, NV, Roxane (Jose) Rohweder-Garza of Idaho Falls, Randy (Linda) Rohweder of Idaho Falls, Stephanie (Brandon) Janssen of Arlington, WA and Kimberly (Adam) French of Shoreline, WA. In addition, she was blessed with 12 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Rohweder, her parents, siblings and two sons. The family would like to express sincere thanks to those that cared for Helen at Promontory Point Rehabilitation, at home with Advanced Home Health and her final days with Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 9, 2018, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 West Sunnyside Road, with Reverend Larry Cudmore officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Champs Heart 2643 Galway Circle, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 or to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church Stephen Ministry. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Helen 3/9/1914 - 10/25/2018Rohweder