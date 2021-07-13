Ronald Charles Gardner 4/5/1940 - 6/5/2021 Ronald Charles Gardner, 81 of Lewisville, Idaho, passed away June 5, 2021 at his home. Ron was born April 5, 1940 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Joe E Gardner and Mary "Johnnie" Jeanette Marshall Gardner. He was raised and attended schools in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School. In his younger years, he worked as a paperboy for The Post Register. Ron enlisted in the US Army National Guard; serving in Idaho and California. He continued his education at ISU in Pocatello, Idaho, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. In 1976, while on an ice fishing trip, Ron met Migan May Horne at her grandparents' ranch; Neely's Cliff Lake Lodge and Ranch, in Cameron, Montana. Six months later, on June 11, 1977, they were married at that same ranch. They celebrated their marriage with a reception at the Blue Moon Saloon in Cameron. He and Migan honeymooned at Disneyland in California. They made their home in Lewisville, Idaho, and were blessed with 2 daughters; Shannon Leigh and Allison Mae. Ron worked as a Coffee Taster for Hills's Brothers Coffee in San Francisco, California for 7 years, he also worked as a Stock Broker, in Idaho Falls, and most recently worked as a purchasing agent for Idaho Fresh-Pak in Lewisville. Ron enjoyed being outdoors; fishing with his best friend John Swager, gardening, snowmobiling, walking, running track, and playing sports. He enjoyed attending Rigby High School sporting events; supporting them at local and away games. Ron was also a big fan of the Utah Jazz and the Oakland Raiders. Ron loved to travel with his family and visited many sites in the US, Canada, and Europe. He also enjoyed bowling, playing cards, reading western novels, and the daily newspaper. Above all, Ron loved and was devoted to his wife and family. Migan loved him deeply, he was her everything, her greatest adventure. She will miss him beyond measure.
His daughter Shannon will always remember his steady strength and wisdom. His daughter Allison shares the following tribute to her dad. "Ever since I was a little girl, you've always been there for me. Even or especially when I've screwed up or come upon hard times. You have always been there to pick me up and dust off my knees and elbows when I've fallen. You raised my son when I wasn't able to. He has flourished with your guidance and I will be forever grateful to you. I learned how to handle my finances from your example. You helped me figure out college paperwork and taxes. Without this boost, I never would have made it through school. Thank you for being my dad. I love you with all my heart and I think about you often. You took care of me during the summer I was very sick even when you weren't feeling well yourself. I can't even begin to express the thankfulness I feel for your help. I think about you every day and know that you are still here guiding us in spirit. I will always be "daddy's little girl". I don't follow any one religion but I have faith that I will see you in heaven when it is time. I love you daddy." His grandson Keegan remembers grandpa as the greatest man he has ever known, who supported him in all of his activities with unending patience and love. Ron is survived by his wife, Migan Gardner of Lewisville, Idaho; daughters, Shannon Leigh (Randy) Bowen of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Allison Mae (Josh) Ogdon of Eagle Mountain, Utah; sister, Denise Marie (Kenny) Peterson of Rigby, Idaho; brother, David Joe (Laurene) Gardner of Pocatello, Idaho; and one grandson Keegan J. Ogdon of Lewisville, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and brother, Keith Leroy Gardner. Ron's celebration of life will be an open house, held Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 3pm to 5pm at Lewisville Community Center, 3451 E 480 N, Lewisville, ID 83431. In lieu of flowers, Ron's family asks that you share a story, memory and/or photo of him at his memorial service. You may also share memories on his guest book at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com or by email to eckersellfuneralhome@gmail.com