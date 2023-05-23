David Rosewell

Blackfoot resident and known fly fisherman David Leon Rowsell, 61, passed away early on Saturday, May 20, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.

David was born on June 29th, 1961 to Calvin and Marlene Rowsell in Blackfoot, Idaho. He was a life-long outdoorsman, rock music enthusiast and Do-It-Yourself-er who typically answered questions in story form. As a dedicated member of the Blackfoot 2nd Ward of the LDS Church, he served many callings, including Elders Quorum President, High Councilman, Bishop, and Young Men's President. Dave also took it upon himself to be a wilderness guide for friends and youth on many backpacking expeditions.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.