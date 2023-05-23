Blackfoot resident and known fly fisherman David Leon Rowsell, 61, passed away early on Saturday, May 20, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.
David was born on June 29th, 1961 to Calvin and Marlene Rowsell in Blackfoot, Idaho. He was a life-long outdoorsman, rock music enthusiast and Do-It-Yourself-er who typically answered questions in story form. As a dedicated member of the Blackfoot 2nd Ward of the LDS Church, he served many callings, including Elders Quorum President, High Councilman, Bishop, and Young Men's President. Dave also took it upon himself to be a wilderness guide for friends and youth on many backpacking expeditions.
David was raised in Blackfoot and is a Blackfoot High and Utah State University alumnus. In October of '81, while attending college, David and friends were dragging Main Street in Logan when he noticed Charlene Maher. They married on March 18, 1983 in Logan and were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS temple on March 18, 1992. They were blessed with five children. This year they celebrated their 40th anniversary.
After graduation, David hired on at Morton Thiokol and joined the redesign team for the Space Shuttle's booster rockets which followed the Challenger disaster. Three and a half years later, the family made the move back to Blackfoot and David went to work at the Idaho National Laboratory's Advanced Test Reactor facilities, where he would spend most of his thirty-two year Site career. The nuclear facilities on the desert were like home and Dave's colleagues at ATR and MFC were family to him. He was proud to finish his career as ATR Plant and Project Engineering Division Director.
A terminal diagnosis in December 2021 upended David's plans to retire in June 2023, complete home renovations that had been a labor of love for many years, and wander the rivers and trails of Idaho for many years to come. As the family adjusted to the new reality, friends stepped up to help finish the house and Dave took a seat and relaxed for the first time in his life.
David was preceded in death by two infant sons, Calvin Jake in 1986 and Cody James in 1992. Charlene had recently expressed feeling happy for him that he could be reunited with their boys. David is survived by his wife, Charlene; his parents Calvin and Marlene Rowsell; his sister, DeAnn Rowsell, and brother, Edwin (Ketura) Rowsell; three children: Jason Rowsell, MaKayla (Cole) Farmer, and Justin (Celeste) Rowsell; three grandsons: Bowen, Jett, and Cody; and his faithful dog, Toby. David was excited for the arrival of his first granddaughter in July.
Services will be held Friday, May 26th 2023 at 2 pm at the Blackfoot East Stake Center, 1289 Mt. Putnam Drive. The family will meet with visitors for one hour prior to services. A viewing will also be held at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot on Thursday, May 25th 2023 from 6 to 8 pm.
A special thanks to the many friends, family members, doctors, nurses, and other caregivers who took care of Dave and supported us on this difficult journey. David 6/29/1961 - 5/20/2023Rosewell
