Rossanne (Howe) Mosher 5/17/1961 - 7/5/2021 Rossanne Howe Mosher, 60, of Challis, formerly of Shelley and Goshen, passed away July 5, 2021, in Challis, Idaho. Rossanne was born May 17, 1961 in Santa Barbara, California to Norman Ross Howe and Martha Joann Cobb Howe. She attended school in California and graduated from Agoura High School.
Rossanne married Steven D. Mosher on December 5, 1981. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Steve and Rossanne lived in California for several years, and then moved to Goshen, Idaho. They also lived in Shelley, and later in Challis.
Rossanne enjoyed hiking and the outdoors. She loved animals, especially horses and dogs. She enjoyed gardening and also loved going to the shooting range with Steve. Rossanne made many friends on these outings.
Rossanne was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed attending church and loved to work on family history with Steve. Together they gave many hours of service working at the cannery, Deseret Industries, and researching at the Family History Center.
Although Rossanne struggled with her physical health throughout her life, she was continually positive and upbeat. She had a unique ability to love everyone around her and to lift their spirits. She enjoyed driving around the beautiful countryside with Steve and seeing the scenery. Her sweet spirit and genuine love for people will be missed by all who knew her.
Rossanne is survived by her loving husband, Steven D. Mosher, of Challis, Idaho; her brother, Mark Ross (Shawna) Howe, of Point Richmond, California; a nephew, John Ross Howe and a niece, Serena Howe. She is also survived by stepchildren Tina Marie Miller of Santaquin, Utah, Jeremy Steven Mosher of Hamilton, California, Jillian Sabrina Eaves of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, Sharon Lyn Stettner of Coaldale, Alberta, Canada and Sheri Lei Young of Coaldale, Alberta, Canada. She is also survived by many step-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Rossanne was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Bruce Marshall Howe.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W. Oak) in Shelley. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Goshen Cemetery.
