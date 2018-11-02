Colleen Blakely Rowan, age 74, passed away at her home in Kaysville, Utah, Saturday, October 27, 2018 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Colleen was born September 5, 1944 in Idaho Falls, Idaho a daughter to Collins Warren Blakely and Beatrice Dee Hogue Blakely. Colleen attended school in Ririe and graduated from Ririe High School in 1962. She completed one year at Rick's College. She married Ronald Ray Rowan February 22, 1963 in Ririe, Idaho. Colleen loved to read, sew, and garden. She was a great cook and especially enjoyed making Thanksgiving Dinner. She was employed in the insurance industry which she loved. She worked to earn several professional designations including Certified Professional Insurance Woman, Associate in Underwriting, Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter and was President of the Idaho State Insurance Women. She enjoyed her work and through it made several life-long friendships. She is survived by her husband Ronnie Rowan of Kaysville, Utah, a daughter Melanie (Eric) Johnson of Centerville, Utah, two sons, Clay Rowan of Richland, Washington and Mike (Katie) Rowan of Kaysville, Utah, three sisters, Alice (Del) Eager, Bonnie Griggs and Debbie (Pat) Bishop, a brother David (Jolene) Blakely, and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Dale Blakely and Ronnie Blakely. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Colleen 9/5/1944 - 10/27/2018Rowan