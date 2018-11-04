Ross Cornell Rudd passed away November 1, 2018. At his passing Cornell was residing at Tambree Meadows and was under the care of Solace Hospice and his loving family. Cornell lived the great adventure. Born in the family home on March 9, 1932, in Parker, Idaho, Cornell was spoiled by older siblings and neighbors. His adventurous character took him from the dry farm in Egin to wrangling dudes in Grand Teton Nation Park with Lowe Rudd at Teton Trail Rides. After receiving his Teaching Degree from Utah State University he spent his winters teaching in Roberts, at O.E. Bell, Clair E. Gale, and later moving to Jackson, Wyoming, where he finished his teaching career at Jackson Hole High School. He raised his family in Jackson, Wyoming, and spent each summer for over 50 years on the shores of Jenny Lake managing Teton Trail Rides a family owned Horse Concession. After retiring from teaching, Cornell could be found driving the Start Bus from town to Teton Village keeping skiers entertained with his own stories of skiing the great powder of Sun Valley, Teton Pass, Jackson Hole, and various other hills where he was a ski instructor and patrol man. Cornell with his wife Joyce returned to Idaho in 2001, where he cared for her until her death in 2004. They had three children, Debra (Doug) Barnard of lona ID, Sandra (Tim) Sigmon of Union, SC, and Darren (Arlene) Rudd of Gainesville, FL. He was blessed with eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren at the time of his passing. He is also survived by his brother, Clayton (Colleen) Rudd. He traded his summer home in Wyoming for a summer home at Heise where he spent many hours with his golfing buddies in Ririe, Idaho. His Heise family watched over him with the best of care an old cowboy could possibly be given. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three sisters, Elsa Jenkins, Lorraine Flint and Rayola Birch; three brothers, Earl James Rudd, Keith Rudd and Wendell Rudd. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at the Waterford Ward, 5455 South 5th West, with Bishop Gary West officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Army National Guard. Conferences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Cornell 3/9/1932 - 11/1/2018Rudd