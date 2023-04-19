CLAYTON MILLER RUMSEY (NOV 25, 1938 – MAR 29, 2023)

Clayton Rumsey was born at home on the Egin Bench, a few miles west of St. Anthony, Idaho in the Upper Snake River Valley. He is the first son and second child of Layne Noel Rumsey and Claudia Miller Rumsey. With 16 aunts and uncles on his father’s side, and numerous Millers from the Mormon Pioneers on his mother’s side, Clay was raised in a rich multicultural heritage. He started his formal education in a one-room school house in rural Heman, Idaho, often walking the mile plus to school and back. When the family built a small house in St. Anthony, he finished his primary education in town.


