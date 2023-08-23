Fred Rupe

Frederick Eldon Rupe, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 21, 2023, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice.

Fred was born July 29, 1939, in Tacoma, Washington, to Andy Rupe and Irene Pape Rupe Chaffee. He grew up and attended schools in Vancouver and graduated from Vancouver High School. He also attended Clark College in Vancouver, Washington.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.