Frederick Eldon Rupe, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 21, 2023, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice.
Fred was born July 29, 1939, in Tacoma, Washington, to Andy Rupe and Irene Pape Rupe Chaffee. He grew up and attended schools in Vancouver and graduated from Vancouver High School. He also attended Clark College in Vancouver, Washington.
On August 6, 1961, he married Judy Arlene Foulke in Portland, Oregon. Fred and Judy made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Fred worked as a Building Project Manager for the INEL. He also owned Frederick Homes, Inc.
He was a member of St. Paul's Methodist Church. He sang in the church choir and served on several committees.
He was a member of the EiEio Car Club of Idaho Falls, and was the Idaho State Home Builder's Chart President 1977. He enjoyed remodeling homes, camping, deep sea fishing, family outings, and travel.
Fred is survived by his wife, Judy Arlene Rupe of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Dean A. Rupe, and Brian P. (Tonya) Rupe, both of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Mary; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Irene Rupe.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. September 5, 2023, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1730 St. Clair Road, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior. Burial at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following services. A luncheon will follow the burial at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
