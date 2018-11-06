Paul Russell, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 3, 2018, at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation. He also resided at Lincoln Court in Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Solace Hospice. Paul was born October 17, 1934, in Quicksand, KY, to James Russell and Isabel Davis Russell. He grew up and attended schools in Quicksand. He attended ISU Trade School in the early 60's, learning the upholstery trade. On November 5, 1959, he married Margean Nelson in Soda Springs, ID. To this union were born five children, Gene, Jolyn, Glenn, DeAnn, and Amy. Paul and Margean were later divorced. Paul lived in Idaho Falls and in other places and worked as an Upholsterer. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, collecting antiques, being with family, camping and hunting. Paul is survived by his loving daughter, Jolyn Holmes of Shelley, ID; son, Glenn Paul Russell of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, DeAnn Christian of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Amy Russell of Caldwell, ID; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Russell II and Isabel Russell; brothers, Lloyd Russell, James Russell III, and Eugene Russell; sisters, Geneva Russell, Betty Carol Russell, and Imagene Russell; and son, Gene Paul Russell. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Paul 10/17/1934 - 11/3/2018Russell