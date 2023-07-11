Lawrence EdwardSamp

Lawrence Edward Samp, 69, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away on June 30th, 2023 after suffering a heart attack. Larry was born on October 28th, 1953 to Mary Ruby Meeks and Bernard August Samp in Chicago, Illinois.

After Larry graduated from Western High School in Anaheim, California, in 1971, he went on to study at Loyola Marymount College before enlisting in the United States Air Force. During his service, he was stationed at Mountain Home AFB, Lowry AFB (in Denver, Colorado) and Kadena AFB (in Okinawa, Japan.) He was honorably discharged from the service in 1980 as a Staff Sergeant and avionics chief instructor.


