Bob Samson

Robert William Samson, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 15, 2023, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice and his loving family.

Bob was born July 18, 1931, in Boone County, Nebraska, to James Clarence Clifford Samson and Sophie Marie Paulson Samson. He grew up on a farm in Nebraska and moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1937. He attended schools in Idaho Falls through the 9th grade.


