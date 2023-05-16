Robert William Samson, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 15, 2023, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice and his loving family.
Bob was born July 18, 1931, in Boone County, Nebraska, to James Clarence Clifford Samson and Sophie Marie Paulson Samson. He grew up on a farm in Nebraska and moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1937. He attended schools in Idaho Falls through the 9th grade.
On January 12, 1950, he married Donna Leona Nelson in Idaho Falls. They were later divorced.
On April 14, 1973, he married Barbara Jean Gourley Radford in Idaho Falls. He and Barbara made their home in Idaho Falls where Bob worked as a welder.
He was a member of the Lutheran Church, a life member of the Gem & Mineral Society, and life member of the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed rock-hounding, antique collecting, welding, traveling to visit family, was an avid hunter, and especially loved hunting with his sons.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert (Debbie) Samson of Ammon, ID; son, Steven (Teresa) Samson of Ammon, ID; daughter, Janet (Lonnie) Swift of Goshen, ID; step-son, Bruce (Connie) Radford of Idaho Falls; step-daughter, Kam (Doug) Radford-Long of Blackfoot, ID; step-son, Arthur Radford of Pahrump, NV; sister, Betty Derricott of Salem, OR; 24 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, Cliff and Sophie Samson; brother-in-law, Ron Derricott; and grandson, Travis Samson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
We would like to express great appreciation to Enhabit Hospice and MorningStar Senior Living Center for their loving care of our dad. We would also like to thank his neighbors and friends who have been very attentive to his needs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.